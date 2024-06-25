Highlights Fans had mixed reactions to Joe Burrow's appearance at Vogue World in Paris.

Burrow's wrist injury recovery and offseason fashion show appearance have stirred NFL fans' opinions.

In 2023, Burrow played 10 games, completing 66.8% of passes for 2,309 yards, 15 TDs, and 6 INTs.

In addition to recovering from a wrist injury suffered during the 2023 NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently spent some time this offseason appearing at Vogue World.

The Insiders on NFL Network certainly had a good time with Burrow's outfit, with Tom Pelissero asking if he'd be fired if he showed up to a stadium with an outfit like that, and Cameron Wolfe showing off his own DIY version of the top.

To some, the outfit may spawn a whole new meaning to the meaning "Joe Cool," but as with anything on the internet, fans and haters alike voiced their opinion of what Burrow was wearing at the event in Paris, France.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Cincinnati Bengals Quarterbacks of All Time Has Joe Burrow done enough to be considered one of the top five Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks of all time?

Fans React to Burrow's Vogue World Appearance

Burrow played in 10 games in 2023 before missing the remainder of the season

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans of the Bengals and the NFL became aware of Burrow's appearance at Vogue World in Paris on Monday night. However, he was not alone. His former LSU teammate and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was there with him.

While they were both pushing the boundaries by wearing blazers without shirts underneath, Burrow took it a step further than Jefferson by wearing a top that showed off his entire back.

As you'd expect, fans didn't waste any time posting their opinions of Burrow's appearance.

Burrow played in just 10 games last season, and during that time, the Bengals were 5-5. He completed 66.8% of his passes for 2,309 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Joe Burrow's Career Stats Year Team Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs 2020 CIN 2688 13 5 2021 CIN 4611 34 14 2022 CIN 4475 35 12 2023 CIN 2309 15 6

As we head into the NFL season, Burrow's wrist injury has been the subject of many conversations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Burrow also played in just 10 games during his rookie season after tearing his ACL. The Bengals were 2-7-1 at the time of his injury.

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk, a co-host on The Pat McAfee Show, took the time to explain the injury as he himself had it.

It's a scapholunate ligament repair surgery and I had the same surgery after the Super Bowl.. They had to take a ligament out of my right and put it in my left.

We now look ahead to the Bengals 2024 season and how the team will perform as Burrow makes his return.

Source: Vogue/Cameron Wolfe

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.