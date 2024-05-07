Highlights Joe Burrow is still recovering from ligament damage in his wrist.

A healthy Burrow is key to the Bengals' success, as seen in their playoff runs and record against the Chiefs.

Jake Browning's success as the backup prompted an extension, ensuring QB depth for the Bengals.

Going back to his time at Louisiana State, Joe Burrow has always been honest and thoughtful when answering questions. The Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback was recently truthful about the issues he is having recovering from last year's wrist injury. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently wrote about the quarterback and his rehabilitation:

Really interesting tidbit—Joe Burrow said he couldn't find another QB who had the wrist injury he did. He talked with offensive and defensive linemen and linebackers that had it, but emphasized that those guys don't need the mobility in the wrist that he does.

The Bengals had a relatively quiet offseason, during which they traded long-time running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans. The team added offensive help in the draft via tackle Amarius Mims and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Still, the team will need a healthy Burrow to achieve its goals in 2024.

The Bengals' Signal Caller Has Had an Injury-Riddled Career

When Burrow has been healthy, Cincinnati has been explosive and dangerous

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has been a star in the NFL since day one. That rookie season, though, saw him tear his ACL. The ligament damage he suffered 10 games into last season was his second major injury in just four seasons of play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his four career games against the Kansas City Chiefs (playoffs included) Burrow has thrown nine touchdown passes against three interceptions.

When Burrow is healthy, the Bengals look like one of the best teams in the NFL. The quarterback led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in 2021 and to the AFC Championship Game in 2022. Burrow has been particularly good against the Kansas City Chiefs and has a career record of 3-1 against the team.

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Stat Burrow Games Started 10 Completion % 66.8% Passing Yards 2,309 Passing TDs 15 INTs 6

Even before he hurt his wrist last year, Burrow was not playing up to the incredible standard he has set for himself in the NFL. He was 5-5 as a starter in 2023 and had a career-low yards per attempt of 6.3. Before hurting his wrist, Burrow was also nursing a calf strain.

One bright side for the Bengals from last season is that Jake Browning proved he could be a capable backup if called upon. After he completed 70.4% of his passes and led Cincinnati to a 4-3 record in his starts, the Bengals inked Browning to a contract extension in late April.

Source: Albert Breer

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.