Joe Cole has praised the work of new West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten, claiming that Hammers fans should be excited over the club's summer recruitment.

Steidten was appointed by the East London outfit as part of the club's hierarchy in July 2023, and was busy in the transfer window this summer, adding eleven players to Julen Lopetegui's squad. The likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman all arrived at the London Stadium, as the new director looked to provide the Spanish head coach with the best possible ensemble to launch an assault on a European place.

However, Lopetegui's men have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, suffering three defeats in their opening four league games. This afternoon's dismal 3-0 defeat against Chelsea, courtesy of a brace from Nicolas Jackson and a goal from Cole Palmer, will be ringing alarm bells for Lopetegui, despite Cole's praise for the incoming business.

Cole: West Ham Fans Should 'Be Excited'

The Hammers signed 11 players in the summer

The acquisitions of the likes of Fullkrug, Kilman and Summerville should certainly provide West Ham fans with hope that Lopetegui will be able to reverse their fortunes, with the club's transfer window ranked highly among other top flight clubs.

Speaking on TNT Sports' broadcast prior to the game against Chelsea this afternoon, former player Cole waxed lyrical about Steidten's impact on the Irons' recruitment process:

"I think what he's done at Leverkusen, he (Steidten) sort of started that structure with Xabi Alonso and the owners here clearly recognise that and thought we want a bit of that, we want a bit of that here. He's come in, and I think, they were working with David Moyes for last season, and obviously they parted company with David Moyes, but now he's got a manager he wants to work with in Lopetegui. "The owners are happy with him. I think he's come in, and he's bringing players in steadily, and I think it's an exciting time for West Ham. "But, I think it's one thing doing it in Germany, and it's another doing it in the Premier League, so we still have to reserve judgment and wait, but it's going to be interesting and the West Ham fans should be excited because some of the names you see are very, very good players who they got at very, very good prices as well."

West Ham's Summer 2024 Signings Player Fee Former Club Position Luis Guilherme £25m Palmeiras RW/LW Max Kilman £40m Wolves CB Wes Foderingham Free Sheffield United GK Crysencio Summerville £25m (plus add-ons) Leeds LW/RW Niclas Fullkrug £27.5m Borussia Dortmund ST Guido Rodriguez Free Real Betis CM Jean-Clair Todibo Loan with option to buy Nice CB Aaron Wan-Bissaka £15m Manchester United RB Mohamadou Kante, Undisclosed Paris FC CM Carlos Soler Loan PSG CM

West Ham Considering Signing Matip

The defender is available for free

West Ham's rampant summer transfer business may not be over, with the club reportedly considering a move for free agent Joel Matip. The Cameroonian's contract at Liverpool expired this summer, after spending eight years with the Reds, and he's now being eyed by several clubs as they look to sure up their defence after the window has slammed shut.

Despite entering the latter stages of his career, having turned 33 in August, and suffering an Anterior Cruciate ligament injury last campaign, the Hammers are deliberating potentially taking the risk on the former Schalke man. With Lopetegui's side leaking goals freely thus far, bolstering their back-line further with an experienced head might be sensible.

All Reported Fees via SkySports - as of 21/09/2024