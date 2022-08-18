Roy Keane is undoubtedly one of the hardest men in football. You won't find many who disagree with that statement. Over the years, he earned a reputation for his imposing nature and his ruthlessness on the football pitch. While he had a glistening career where he established himself as one of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders - and one of the best in Europe during his peak - Keane is remembered more often these days for being notoriously tough.

There wasn't - and probably still isn't - such a thing as 'too physical' or 'too rough' in Keane's book, with him loving a crunching tackle or a scrap on the pitch just as much as the game itself. It was a mentality thing, mostly. Keane was a serial winner and the captain of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United - there was no time to be a pushover. His mindset was elite and while it would sometimes land him in hot water, it was what propelled United forward and lifted his teammates on the field.

When Keane was angry on the pitch, you'd know about it. Just go and ask Alf-Inge Haaland, or Patrick Vieira - two men he regularly didn't see eye to eye with and the latter of which felt the full force of Keane's physicality. He wasn't against overstepping the mark. And as a young footballer, that should frighten you to death, especially if you're tasked with making his afternoon a miserable one in order to snatch a result against him and his side. Clearly that wasn't the case for a youthful and bleached Joe Cole in 2002, as West Ham lost a thrilling contest at home to United that ended 5-3 to the visitors.

Cole Got the Perfect Revenge on Keane

He responded to the midfielder's mindgames in incredible fashion

Footage from Vintage Footy on YouTube has surfaced of Cole and Keane coming to the boil during the end-to-end contest, with Keane clearly not happy about Cole on the field. As a result, he throws his weight around and tries to rough him up away from the play, and the referee has a word with him to suggest him to calm down.

At this point, any player with sense would take that as a warning and steer clear of Keane - who is now evidently disgruntled - whenever the ball landed at their feet. Not Cole, though. Clearly upset with the referee not being willing to take action against Keane, he seeks revenge in the best way possible.

And boy does he get it. After picking the ball up the future Chelsea man anticipated a rash challenge coming in from his opponent and uses it as an opportunity to embarrass him. As the United man lunged in, Cole danced past him and showcased an incredible bit of skill to leave him in the dust.

At this point, it seemed pretty apparent that the young Englishman was destined for the top, having exploded onto the scene with all the skill and ability in the world at West Ham. His career ultimately wasn't as straightforward as he anticipated, though.

Cole's Career Didn't Hit the Heights Many Expected

Injuries held him back

Seriously, a young Cole was electric and perhaps a touch ahead of his time. It was audacious showings of skill against some of the Premier League's best players - like Keane - that earned him a move to Chelsea in 2003. Unfortunately, though, injuries ravaged the English forward throughout his career and we never got to see him at what many thought was his potentially world class best.

His time with the Blues started promisingly and he won three Premier League titles during a seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge, but he never quite became THE guy at Chelsea as a result of injuries forcing him onto the sidelines on multiple occasions. A move to Liverpool offered him a fresh start, but it after picking up a red card on his debut, his time at Anfield quickly became a nightmare.

Between 2010 and 2013, he played just 26 league games for the Reds. Still, he enjoyed a fine career and is adored by many, having played for West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and others, as well as becoming a fan favourite during a loan spell at Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2011/12, rubbing shoulders with a young Eden Hazard.