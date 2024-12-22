Joe Cole was a prolific winger during his career, starting out his Premier League career with West Ham United before he made the switch across London to join Chelsea in arguably one of their most successful eras to date. He also enjoyed spells with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Coventry.

He was also part of the England squad hailed as the 'Golden Generation', in which he earned 56 caps, and scored 10 times.

Appearing on Sky Sports' 'The Fantasy Football Club' show, the ex-England international was tasked with selecting his all-time greatest England XI, which featured some of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League era, and pull on the Three Lions shirt.

Goalkeeper

David Seaman

David Seaman is considered one of the greatest ever British goalkeepers, sitting only behind those of Pat Jennings, Peter Shilton and Gordon Banks. The 6-foot-4 shot-stopper made 75 appearances for his country, in which he kept 40 clean sheets for the Three Lions. Having been aged 35 when he played in the 2002 World Cup, Cole wishes he would have been five or 10 years younger, as that could have helped the Golden Generation more:

"He was special. He was 35 at the 2002 World Cup and a lot of people were worried about it, but he was unbelievable. He kept England in the game when they drew 0-0 with Nigeria. He was brilliant. If he'd been born five or 10 years later, you'd have him for another 10 years and that would have made a big difference in our team."

Right-Back

Gary Neville

Gary Neville is undoubtedly one of the greatest defensive full-backs to have ever stepped out onto a pitch, flying down the Manchester United right flank for well over a decade, and winning 25 trophies at club level. But, he largely flew under the radar during his international career with England, where he earned 85 caps, with Cole emphasizing just how important he was in the leadership department, despite not being captain.

"People don't realise how good he is, and he was a leader. He was our best captain, rather than Becks. He was the one who was always sorting people out. People don't appreciate him and he was good with me. He was the first big player I saw and he was always good with me and helped me out. He's a lovely guy."

Centre-Back

John Terry

John Terry was the beating heart and soul of Chelsea Football Club for almost two decades, cementing himself as one of the greatest ever Premier League defenders by winning every major club honour there was to win during his time there. For England, Cole said he was the leader they needed at the back, with him often found putting his body on the line for his country, making 78 appearances, in which he scored six goals.

"His reading of the game - people don't appreciate how good he is on the ball. He'd be my captain as well. The influence he has at the club and what he means to the fans, as well as the fact he's probably still their best centre-half, just keeps the continuity."

Centre-Back

Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand played in the same era as Terry, and England had arguably two of the world's best centre-backs to partner together on the international stage. For Cole, though, he feels that the former Man United captain's game and skill set was more suited to the modern-day football that we see today:

"I think Rio's more adapted to modern-day football. He could play in any era because he can do anything - there's nothing he can't do. JT gives you a threat in the other box - he scores a lot of goals and between them they're just solid."

Left-Back

Ashley Cole

One booed by England fans, Ashley Cole's talent and tenacity down the left flank was undeniable. For Joe Cole, this choice to have him in his all-time England XI was a no-brainer having spent time in front of him at club level too when the defender was with Chelsea. One of the best left-backs of his generation, Cole stepped out onto the field for his country 107 times, the sixth-most in England's history.

"There's only one Ashley Cole. There'd be no surprises there. I played in front of Ashley and it just makes the game easy for you. You know, little things. Others might be as quick as Ashley or as strong as Ashley but he would just give you the ball at the right time. He's made a lot of players look really good in front of him - I knew he was coming on the outside so I'd be able to reverse the ball to him."

Central Midfielder

Frank Lampard

One of the greatest goalscoring midfielders that football has ever seen, Frank Lampard would score 29 goals in 106 appearances, but would never quite hit the heights in major international tournaments. He was so good with his feet that even a skilful winger like Cole was trying his best to keep up and match him:

"Frank could play in any of those positions in the diamond. He's an unbelievable player and the best finisher I've seen, and bearing in mind I've played with some of the best strikers in the world. What I'd say to young players now is, 'watch Frank'. It's not just the finish - the touch is always there. And that just comes from years of practice. He could do things that I couldn't do so I was trying to improve. He was just brilliant in and around the box."

Right Midfielder

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard was one of those players who just had everything a manager would want in a player. His most favourable position was in the midfield, where he was a huge goal-scoring threat, especially in the biggest moments at club level for Liverpool. But, he could also move back into the defensive line if necessary, able to read the game phenomenally, and as such, was considered one of the most complete players of his time.

"I remember playing with Stevie at Under-18 level and, the first time I'd seen him, he was the epitome of a player that can do anything. If he wanted to play centre-forward in the Premier League, you know he's getting you 20 goals. If you want him to play centre-half, you know he's keeping you clean sheets. He's got everything and it's a shame to put him in that position but I think he's got everything."

Left Midfielder

David Beckham

David Beckham was England's captain during their Golden Generation era, and while he was mainly known for being a wicked crosser of the ball, he did also score one of the country's most important - and most memorable - goals with a tremendous free kick over Greece that clinched the Three Lions' place in the 2002 World Cup.

"When I first got in the squad I think those were probably his peak years for England. In terms of what he did for England, he was tremendous."

Central Attacking Midfielder

Paul Scholes

Cole's thoughts around Paul Scholes align with what most people remember him by and that is for his exquisite passing ability and vision, where he was able to pick out a long ball to a teammate with pinpoint precision. Not forgetting to mention that he also had a decent shooting boot on him too, scoring 14 goals in 6 appearances for his country.

"You could swap him with Gerrard, because he played deeper the older he got. He's probably the most technically gifted English player I've seen. The 'silent assassin.' He was just the main man, a star. No one could get near him. He was just a super talent."

Striker

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney might be one of the most naturally gifted strikers of his era, possessing a street-ball-like style which simply cannot be coached. Finding the net regularly for both club and country, the ex-England captain ended his international career having amassed 120 caps - the most among any outfield player - and is second on the all-time list of Three Lions goalscorers, substantiating Cole's comments that he would always 'turn up in the big games.'

"I've always felt Wazza can play in any position. He can play as a No 10 but I've liked him as a No 9. Particularly when he was coming onto the scene with his pace and power and his movement, he's probably one of the most complete of the players because he's got that bullish strength and that big-game mentality. He would always turn up in the big games."

Striker

Michael Owen

Michael Owen had a prolific strike rate for England, scoring 40 times in 89 appearances, and even won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 when with Liverpool, at the age of 22, edging out legends, including Raul and Oliver Kahn. During his early years he was unstoppable, and he would score in four of the five major tournaments he played for England, though he dealt with injuries later on in his career.

"His career was bright so early and between the ages of 17-23 he was a killer in front of goal. He was so clever with his movement and he should be involved with England, working with our strikers. He was a dream to play with."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 21/12/2024.