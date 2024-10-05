Joe Cole has issued a warning to Aston Villa and Unai Emery over Jhon Duran, claiming that the striker may begin to grow unhappy with his lack of starts and may ultimately force his way out because of this.

Duran has started the new season in red-hot form, finding the back of the net six times in nine appearances, including winners against West Ham and Everton, as well as a sensational strike to secure all three points on Wednesday night against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Despite this prolific beginning to the campaign, Emery continues to select star striker and talisman Ollie Watkins ahead of the Colombian, who is yet to be named in a starting eleven in the Premier League.

As a result of this continued peripheral, impact substitute, role at Villa Park, Duran may be enticed by a move away, with Chelsea reportedly renewing their interest in the maverick number nine this week. Cole believes this urgency to depart the West Midlands could happen sooner rather than later, with the player's stock in the game rising considerably game-by-game.

Cole: Duran May Want To Leave Villa

He was on the cusp of a move to West Ham in the summer

Arriving from MLS side Chicago Fire for £17.75 million in January 2023, Duran has only been able to showcase his quality in short glimpses in a Villa shirt. Netting eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season, the 20-year-old started just three league games, operating in the shadow of Villa's poster-boy Watkins.

A prospective move to West Ham this summer didn't come to fruition, as the Hammers refused to meet Villa's demands, a move that was said to be on the cards after Duran agreed personal terms with the East Londoners. This has already demonstrated a willingness to leave Villa in search of a more prevalent role elsewhere, and now he's started the season in sparkling form, this desire to exit Birmingham may become stronger.

Speaking about this on TNT Sports, Cole warned Villa about the player's likely wish to move on in the near future:

"Jhon Duran, I think he'll go and become a major starter or at Villa. That's the other thing though, if Villa don't start him soon, he's going to be thinking 'well I'm going to go somewhere else and start', because there is a good handful of clubs all around Europe who would take him and make him their number nine."

Duran's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.79 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Touches in Opposition Penalty Box Per 90 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.75

Ramsey, Onana and Bailey may miss the United game

A more immediate concern for Emery than the potential loss of Duran is the fitness issues he faces ahead of Sunday's showdown with Manchester United at Villa Park. The Spaniard has revealed that Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey are all likely to miss the fixture against Erik ten Hag's men, with all three suffering from minor issues.

Ramsey was forced off after 27 minutes with a hip injury against Bayern in midweek, while Onana is struggling with a thigh problem. Meanwhile, Bailey is the most likely of the trio to play some role in the game, and will face a late fitness test to determine this.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 05/10/2024