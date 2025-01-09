For European players, winning the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football. Joe Cole came closest to winning the trophy in 2007/08 during his time at Chelsea. The Blues lost the final to Manchester United on penalties in Moscow.

Despite never winning the trophy, Cole came up against some of the greatest players the competition has ever seen. This includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who were at the peak of their powers during the 2010s. In May 2022, Rio Ferdinand quizzed Cole to put together his greatest Champions League XI of all-time. Here is a closer look at the 11 players that made the former Chelsea midfielder's lineup.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Iker Casillas, Cafu, Paolo Maldini, Carlos Puyol, Ashley Cole