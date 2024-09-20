Former Chelsea winger and England international Joe Cole has caused a stir online after naming what he believes to be Chelsea's strongest available XI. Cole, who won the Premier League three times during his stint at Stamford Bridge between 2003-2010, has been vocal about the club's struggles post retirement, particularly in his role as a pundit on TNT Sports.

Current Blues boss Enzo Maresca is not short of options to choose from, as it was revealed earlier in the season that the Chelsea squad is so large that a separate 'bomb squad' of players who had no future at the club would be training on their own. Now though, the former West Ham academy graduate has revealed his preferred starters, with a couple of inclusions raising eyebrows.

Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson Miss Out in Cole's XI

There is also no space for Pedro Neto

Starting in between the sticks, Cole has opted to stick with former Brighton man Robert Sanchez, who has been the number one ever since Maresca took charge despite the arrival of Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal in the summer. Captain Reece James is included at right-back, largely down to his undeniable talent rather than his injury record. The Englishman has had to watch Malo Gusto take up that spot while he's been on the sidelines, despite Kyle Walker labeling him as the best in the world in his position.

Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill in the middle is what's to be expected, but Ben Chilwell at left-back is a shock. The former Leicester man is one of the players who was sent to the bomb squad, with Marc Cucurella holding down the left-back spot after an excellent Euro 2024 campaign.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are opted for in central midfield instead of Romeo Lavia and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Cole Palmer is also moved to a central position just ahead, but it is on the wings where things get particularly interesting. As a former wide man himself, Cole has chosen Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke on either flank, meaning the likes of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, and Mykhailo Mudryk are nowhere to be seen.

There is also no space for Nicolas Jackson, who despite starting in all four of Chelsea's Premier League games this season, has been replaced by Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman scored the all important goal in Chelsea's win against Bournemouth, but has mainly featured from the substitutes bench for the Blues since joining from RB Leipzig.

Jackson's Ability Questioned by John Obi Mikel

Cole isn't the only Chelsea legend to say Jackson isn't good enough.

Despite possessing clear talent and a strong work ethic, Jackson's lack of clinical edge has made him a target for several Chelsea fans and ex-players in recent times. Most notably, John Obi Mikel stated that the Senegalese striker was not good enough to lead the line, citing the expertise of Didier Drogba during his time at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson scored more goals for Chelsea in his debut season (17) than Didier Drogba managed in his (16).

Jackson hit back not long after scoring in the Blues' 6-2 victory over Chelsea, telling Mikel to stay quiet. This prompted a show of support from the Nigerian, who said he wanted the 23-year-old to do well, but would not hide from giving constructive criticism where it was warranted.