Pele perfectly described the Brazilian 'Ginga' style of play by explaining that "the head talks to the heart and the heart talks to the feet". That description fits the mesmerizing manner in which the iconic forward played his football, particularly his heroics during the 1970 World Cup.

England have had their fair share of exciting attackers who have showboated their way to success. Stanley Matthews was one of the most elegant dribblers of the ball and a player whom Pele insisted "taught us how football should be played".

Paul Gascoigne, John Barnes and Bobby Charlton were other Three Lions who knew how to put on a show with the ball at their feet. But Pele felt one Englishman had the flair of a Brazilian but needed to take inspiration from Ronaldinho in using their skills appropriately.

Pele On Brazilian-esque England Star

The three-time World Cup winner had advice for 'very good' trickster

Pele always spoke of his admiration of the Premier League and claimed in 2016 that it was the "most important" league in the world. The English top-flight had finished developing into the global powerhouse we're familiar with today, boasting the highest viewership around the globe.

There were many household names who helped transform the English game, such as Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Kevin De Bruyne. But there were other stars who had shined brightly during the "Barclays" era, especially out wide on the wing.

Pele attended several Premier League games before passing away on December 29, 2022. The king of football visited Stamford Bridge in January 2006 and one Chelsea star caught his eye in action against Charlton Athletic. He told Sky Sports:

"The Number 10 for Chelsea, Joe Cole, is a very good player and when I saw him against Charlton he was excellent in the first half."

Chelsea were 1-0 up at half-time courtesy of Eidur Gudjohnsen's opener, but it was Joe Cole who caught the Brazilian's eye. The London-born attacker was in his third of seven seasons with the Blues and this was the best of the lot.

Cole starred in a Jose Mourinho side that retained the Premier League title and was voted the club's Player of the Year. He was a box of tricks but Pele advised him not to get carried away:

"He has the skills of a Brazilian but he needs to learn when to show the skills and when to play the simple game."

Chelsea ended up drawing 1-1 with Charlton after Ricardo Carvalho's sending off but Pele felt Cole nearly cost them a point: