Joe Cole believes Wilfred Ndidi should've been sent off for a reckless tackle on Cole Palmer during Leicester City's defeat to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

With Chelsea 1-0 up courtesy of a goal from Nicolas Jackson, Ndidi dangerously swiped at Palmer's right ankle, and was subsequently cautioned for the offence. The incident was reviewed by VAR for a potential red card, but the force in the tackle wasn't deemed sufficient enough to overturn the on-field decision.

However, former Chelsea winger Cole disagreed with the verdict, lamenting the Nigerian midfielder's recklessness, claiming it was a 'terrible tackle'. The outcome of the incident ultimately didn't impact the result of the game, as the Blues secured all three points in a close encounter in the East Midlands.

Cole: Ndidi Shoud've Been Sent off

It was reckless

With the game poised at 1-0 to the travelling side, Ndidi opted to lunge in aggressively on Palmer, clattering into the playmaker in a dangerous movement. Not met with a straight red card, the incident follows a pattern of violent conduct not being punished with a dismissal this season in the Premier League.

Speaking on TNT Sports' broadcast of the game, Cole slammed the decision not to give Ndidi his marching orders:

"He's been lucky here, Ndidi. Look, that tackle there. If you see it from this angle, he could hurt him there. If VAR is ever going to step in for reckless endangerment of a player, it should be here. It's a terrible tackle. "If you look at it again here, as he comes in, bang. He's not even going for the ball with that leg, he's come in, and that's an old-fashioned, 'do him with the right leg'. Watch where the ball is and watch where Ndidi's right foot is. The ball's there, bang, 'I'm gunna do ya', and he tries to swipe the ball with his left foot. This is a game where Leicester were miles off it, at the height of their frustration. He lost his rag and he should be sent off. He nearly scores the equaliser. If he plays a part in getting them back into the game, I'd imagine Enzo Maresca will be furious."