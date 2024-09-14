Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has slammed Southampton defender Jack Stephens for his reckless tackle during Manchester United's victory over Russell Martin's side, an action that resulted in the Saints centre-back being sent off.

In a result that saw Southampton suffer a fourth straight defeat to start the new Premier League campaign, Stephens clattered through the back of Alejandro Garncho, giving referee Stuart Attwell no choice but to dismiss the Englishman.

Cameron Archer missed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot in the opening 45 minutes to give Martin's outfit a deserved lead, with Andre Onana impressively keeping out the young striker. A header at the back post from Matthijs De Ligt turned the game before the break, with further goals from Marcus Rashford and Garnacho securing all three points in a 3-0 win for the Red Devils.

Cole: Stephens Tackle Was 'Horrendous'

Mike Dean described the incident as a 'definite' red card

With 11 minutes to play, and with the Saints looking to turn around a two-goal deficit, Stephens recklessly followed through the back of United substitute Garnacho. After short deliberation, the match officials decided the Southampton centre-back could no longer remain on the field of play, a decision that rubbed salt into the wounds for Russell Martin's side, in what was another dismal day at the office.

Stephens will now miss the south coast outfit's trip to Everton in the Carabao Cup in midweek, whilst the 30-year-old will also be unavailable for pivotal clashes against Ipswich Town and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Speaking on Gilette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports, former referee Mike Dean asserted that the incident was a "definite red card", and pundit Cole described the tackle as "horrendous" while criticising Stephens on TNT Sport:

"It looked horrendous from my angle, you knew he wasn't getting away from him. As a centre-half, Stephens doesn't want to be there (out wide) and Garnacho's knocked the ball, and he's done it right in front of the Manchester United bench. They've all jumped up and rightly so. "The ref's seen that, and I think he's actually shown a lot of restraint in not giving it straight away, and just giving himself time to think. For me, it's an easy straight red. It comes from frustration, but you cannot tackle like that, and you certainly can't tackle that high in front of the opposition's bench. "It's proven statistically that that area is where the most red cards are given on the pitch. It was a bad red."

Stephens' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.39 Tackles Per 90 1.45 Interceptions Per 90 1.14 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.2

Crouch Blasts United Despite Win

The striker was not complimentary of the Red Devils

Despite earning their second Premier League victory of the season in what was ultimately a routine performance at St. Mary's, former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch lambasted United during the TNT Sport broadcast, stating that if Ten Hag's side fail to finish in the top four then the season is "disastrous".

In a ferocious attack on the state of affairs at Old Trafford, Crouch said that securing Champions League football simply 'is not good enough' for a club of United's stature.

While Cole refuted this claim, arguing that the context around the squad Ten Hag is operating with would do well to finish sixth, Crouch remained staunch in his critical stance and said it would be "unacceptable" to have a second straight season of under-performance at Old Trafford.

