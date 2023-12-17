Highlights The Browns overcame turnovers and scored 13 fourth-quarter points to secure a 20-17 victory over the Bears.

The Bears' fading playoff hopes took a hit as they fell to 5-9 and now have just a 3% chance of making the playoffs.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's success and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' future are in contrasting directions.

Coming off of a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns entered Week 15 with aspirations of building on their success to cement their spot as the top wild-card team in the AFC.

The Chicago Bears were visiting with high hopes as well. Entering the game with a 5-8 record, their chances of making the NFL Playoffs were slim but still technically possible. And coming off of their second straight victory, there was some garnered momentum within the organization.

With both teams coming in with high stakes, it was the Browns who were able to prevail in a 20-17 victory led by Joe Flacco and the offense scoring 13 unanswered points to take the lead late in the fourth quarter and escape with a win.

Related Baker Mayfield made some NFL history in the Buccaneers' big win over the Packers Baker Mayfield had a career day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 15 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Joe Flacco & the Browns' offense bounced back from turnovers

The Browns scored 13 fourth-quarter points to take down the Bears

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In a crowded AFC North division, losing games late in the season could prove costly as it pertains to securing a spot in the playoffs.

The Browns had their backs against the wall late as they were down 17-7 to start the fourth quarter after Flacco had thrown two interceptions in the third quarter to stunt the team's offense.

But the 16-year veteran was able to regain his confidence and threw for 212 yards in the final 15 minutes to put together three separate scoring drives for his team.

Amari Cooper and David Njoku were key pieces of the offense as both surpassed the 100-yard mark and recorded touchdowns.

Veteran wideout Marquise Goodwin also played a big role in the comeback with a huge 57-yard reception made to jumpstart the Browns' offense in the fourth quarter, which helped set up a 33-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal to get the Browns within seven at 17-10.

Despite the early struggles, a win is a win, and the Browns now look to make some major ground in the playoff race when they visit the Houston Texans in Week 16.

The Bears' slim playoff aspirations are now on life support

Chicago currently has a 3% chance of making the NFL playoffs

Entering today's game, the Chicago Bears had started to slowly work themselves into the playoff hunt. Despite being 5-8 on the year, they were just one win behind the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers with a batch of other NFC teams hoping to break into the field.

The odds were low, but the Bears were coming off of two straight victories, and a third with some other dominoes falling in their favor could have been huge.

On Sunday, Chicago had countless opportunities to win. Up 13-3 entering the fourth quarter, the team had two costly three-and-out drives that kept the Browns' chances alive.

Even after the field goal that put Cleveland ahead 20-17, the Bears had an opportunity on the final play of the game to score on a batted Hail Mary throw from Justin Fields that ended up in Darnell Mooney's hands before bouncing to the Browns' D'Anthony Bell for an interception as the clock hit zero.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they now sit at 5-9 after today's loss. They aren't out just yet, but the New York Times has their chances at just 3%.

On top of their loss, the Carolina Panthers won, which hurts Chicago's chances of getting the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Carolina still holds the worst record in the league, but an additional victory could move them back.

The bright spot of today's game comes on the defensive side of the football, where defensive end Montez Sweat was able to record three sacks on Flacco. The Bears acquired Sweat midseason in a trade with the Washington Commanders, and his impact has been noticeable as he already leads Chicago in sacks on the season in just six games.

Montez Sweat Games Played Sacks Rank on team Washington Commanders 8 6.5 1st Chicago Bears 6 6.5 1st

Head coaches trending in opposite directions

Kevin Stefanski is a prime Coach of the Year contender, while Eberflus could be coaching his final games

For Kevin Stefanski, his work in taking a Browns team that is now on their fourth different starting quarterback and still finding success is miraculous. There was a chance that this team could've bottomed out with season-ending injuries to Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb. Instead, they've overcome and played extremely well.

On the other sideline, Matt Eberflus had his seat temperature down with back-to-back victories. The defense has shown promise, which could buy him another season with the team, but today's loss was a tough one to swallow.

With games against the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and the rival Green Bay Packers to close out the year, the Bears must continue to show signs of life to close out the season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.