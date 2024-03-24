Highlights Joe Flacco's resurgence in 2023 led to a playoff appearance with the Browns, showing he can still play at a high level.

Flacco joins the Colts as a backup to standout QB Richardson, offering essential veteran leadership after Minshew's tenure with the team ended.

Although his role shifted from Comeback Player of the Year to backup, Flacco brings immense value to Richardson from the sideline.

The NFL is full of mysteries and intriguing storylines year in and year out, but it's not every day that a 39-year-old quarterback has a career resurgence during his 16th season in the league.

For Joe Flacco, that was exactly the case. The veteran signal caller watched the first 11 weeks of the 2023 season from the comfort of his own home before being signed by the Cleveland Browns in week 12. Ironically, Flacco had just wrapped up auditioning for a spot on the desk of the television program Inside the NFL before receiving the call to lace his cleats up once again.

Although it was an unlikely pairing, and likely an event nobody had on their 2023 NFL bingo cards, Flacco went on to record 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a 60.3% completion percentage in five starts with the Browns, leading the team to a playoff appearance.

While Cleveland didn't get the job done against rookie sensation C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the playoffs, Flacco proved he can still play quarterback at a high level, putting teams on notice heading into this offseason.

Flacco won't be leading any teams to playoff glory in 2024 (unless a barrage of injuries occurs again), but he has found himself a new role as the Indianapolis Colts' backup QB behind now sophomore gunslinger Anthony Richardson. While the duo is yet to take the field together, Flacco is already embracing his new role behind the talented dual-threat, Richardson.

Flacco Was the Perfect Addition for Indianapolis

Learning from a veteran like Flacco could propel Richardson to the next level

Considering Indianapolis had to ride the hand of Gardner Minshew for the majority of the 2023 season, the franchise learned first-hand the importance of having a quality backup. While Minshew did his job well, Flacco provides the veteran leadership for Richardson that wasn't present with Minshew.

Although Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year thanks to his incredible late-season performances in 2023, he is completely content filling in to the backup role. Flacco told NFL.com's Nick Shook:

It was obviously a little bit different than last offseason, when I didn't get any calls at all. But even this offseason, I wasn't really sure how it was going to go. It wasn't like I played a ton of games last year or anything like that, but definitely grateful for Indy to reach out and have this as an opportunity.

In a way, it seems like Flacco went from being content watching games on his couch with his family to rediscovering his love for football all within a five-month span.

Joe Flacco Passing Stats Year Team Record Yards TD INT 2019 Broncos 2-6 1,822 6 5 2020 Jets 0-4 864 6 3 2022 Jets 1-3 1,051 5 3 2023 Browns 4-1 1,616 13 8

While Flacco is certainly more of a pocket passer compared to Richardson's modern, dual-threat abilities, the veteran will still provide immense value from the sideline. A large area for quarterbacks with a style of play similar to Richardson's is injury concern. The former Florida Gator has already had one season-ending injury, and Flacco could be an excellent resource in terms of learning proper sliding techniques, how to evade certain pressures, and when to call the play dead with a throwaway out of bounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anthony Richardson's injury-plagued first four games were still historic: his 136 rushing yards were 9th-most for a QB in his first four career games, and his four rushing TDs were tied for 1st with Cam Newton and RG3.

Richardson has high expectations entering his second year considering he posted seven total touchdowns compared to only one interception in the four games he started. Of course, all attention will be on the second-year QB to lift this team back into playoff contention, but Colts fans can sleep at night knowing they have a solid No. 2 if things go haywire again.

