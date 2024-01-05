Highlights Flacco's performance statistically and his impact on the Browns' scoring margin make him a strong contender for Comeback Player of the Year.

The CPOY award has recently favored quarterbacks, giving Flacco an inherent advantage in the race.

Damar Hamlin, who returned to the NFL after a cardiac arrest, presents serious competition for the award, with an inspiring narrative.

Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns are on the cusp of a rare feat for the franchise: a playoff appearance. Ahead of the final week of the regular season, it was announced that Flacco would sit as Cleveland aims to keep its new starting quarterback healthy ahead of the postseason.

Though he's only started five games for the Browns, Flacco's performance has been so exemplary that he's currently the consensus second-favorite for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award. What's his case for winning it ahead of the postseason?

Comeback Player of the Year Odds (via BetMGM) Player Odds Damar Hamlin -350 Joe Flacco +250 Baker Mayfield +1500 Matthew Stafford +8000

Related Clever scheming has allowed David Njoku to become the NFL's best TE As the Browns' offense continues to flourish, David Njoku finds himself as the centerpiece of the passing attack.

Flacco's resurgence is a Hollywood narrative

After years of looking finished, the quarterback looks like a genuine starter again

Narratives and storylines always dominate the awards season in the NFL, though the Comeback Player of the Year award is mainly situated to highlight some of the league's more incredible chronicles. Often, the honor recipient is rewarded for the severity of the obstacle rather than how effectively they overcame it.

As far as narratives go, Flacco's has an excellent one. He was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Denver Broncos once Lamar Jackson came to town, only to be dumped a year later. He latched on with the New York Jets for a few years, but by all accounts, Flacco was cooked.

Joe Flacco Passing Stats Year Team Record Yards TD INT 2019 Broncos 2-6 1,822 6 5 2020 Jets 0-4 864 6 3 2022 Jets 1-3 1,051 5 3 2023 Browns 4-1 1,616 13 8

The former Super Bowl MVP got one last chance with the Browns after they experienced a tidal wave of injuries at quarterback, and now Flacco is playing as well as he has since his days in Baltimore. He would lead the league in yards per game (323.2) if he had enough attempts to qualify, and his air yards per pass attempt (4.9, per Fantasy Pros) ranks fourth out of all passers who've attempted 200 or more passes this year. In other words, Flacco isn't getting his yards cheaply; he's throwing the ball downfield with aplomb, giving Cleveland a dynamic on offense it hasn't had all year.

The Browns are averaging 28.6 points per game with Flacco leading the way, as opposed to the 21.7 points they averaged in the eleven games before his arrival. Considering that Cleveland ranks 11th on defense with 20.7 points allowed per game, that extra scoring margin has propelled the Browns to a four-game win streak ahead of the playoff gauntlet.

Comparing Flacco to recent CPOY winners

How does the Browns' QB stack up against the most recent recipients?

The Comeback Player of the Year award has historically been diverse regarding the positions rewarded, though recently, the honor has favored exclusively quarterbacks.

The last five winners were all quarterbacks, each returning from different ailments or career impasses. The closest analog to Flacco is last year's winner, Geno Smith, who had a similar breakout with the Seattle Seahawks after years of being a backup.

Recent CPOY stats Player Year Team Record Yards TD INT Alex Smith 2020 Washington Commanders 5-1 1,582 6 8 Joe Burrow 2021 Cincinnati Bengals 10-6 4,611 34 14 Geno Smith 2022 Seattle Seahawks 9-8 4,282 30 11 Joe Flacco 2023 Cleveland Browns 4-1 1,616 13 8

Geno Smith and Joe Burrow put up far more prolific statistical seasons than Flacco, though they were the presumed starters at the season's onset for their respective CPOY campaigns. Alex Smith had to overcome a devastating leg injury for his victory, though, like Flacco, he was closer to the end of his career than his prime.

With the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, Keenan Allen was the last non-quarterback to win the award. The last non-skill position player to win the award was safety Eric Berry of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, as Berry overcame a Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in late 2014.

Flacco has the leg up due to his position and the Browns' postseason credentials. Unlucky for him (in his pursuit of the CPOY award), however, as there's another player in the league returning from something genuinely catastrophic.

Flacco has serious competition

Following a cardiac arrest seen by all, Damar Hamlin is the presumed favorite for the award

On January 2, 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills had their Monday Night Football game unprecedentedly canceled following the chest injury suffered by safety Damar Hamlin. The whole football world paused as the young defensive back lay unconscious on the field for what felt like hours.

Fast-forward to the beginning of this season, and not only has Hamlin made an immaculate recovery, but he's playing in the NFL again. It's hard to state just how remarkable it is that Hamlin returned from his cardiac arrest with the courage and determination to play on a football field again.

Hamlin's stats are practically non-existent this year - he's accrued two tackles in just five games played - but his narrative can't be denied. It'll be a two-horse race for the CPOY award between him and Flacco, where voters will have to decide between a medical miracle and an unfathomable late-career resurgence. Regardless of who wins between them, it'll be a well-deserved honor.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.