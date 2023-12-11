This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Joe Flacco has reverted to the Browns practice squad but reportedly intends to remain in Cleveland.

This move is a formality that allows the Browns to keep an open roster spot through the week, but Flacco will be elevated before their next game.

Flacco has shined in his past two outings and has been named the starting quarterback for the rest of the year by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Joe Flacco lit up the box score in Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Cleveland Browns have reverted the 16-year veteran to their practice squad to start the week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This move, though notable, is a formality of NFL roster rules that allows teams to elevate players from the practice squad three times in a season. Having Flacco there is a way to keep an open roster spot which can be used to bring in other players via free agency, or simply find ways to keep additional practice squad players within the organization.

Flacco has now been elevated two times, so when he is presumably signed to the active roster this week, it should be for the rest of the year. The former Baltimore Ravens standout has shined in his past two outings, even throwing for over 300 yards against the Jaguars. As a result, head coach Kevin Stefanski named Flacco the starter for the rest of the year.

The Browns currently hold an 8-5 record with the top Wild Card spot in the AFC standings. If Flacco can continue to play well, they should have no trouble remaining in that spot.

