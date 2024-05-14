Highlights Losing Anthony Richardson to an injury early in the 2023 season caused the Colts to rely on Gardner Minshew, who performed well.

Richardson's running prowess leaves him susceptible to injury, and Flacco provides some insurance.

The Colts focused on improving their offensive roster this offseason, most notably drafting WR Adonai Mitchell in the second round.

As important as it is to have a legitimate starting quarterback in the NFL, having a competent backup is also crucial. The New York Jets provided a good example of this during the 2023 season. Despite boasting one of the league's best defenses and top-notch skill players, the team cratered after Aaron Rodgers was injured, forcing Zach Wilson to take over. Expected to be a playoff contender going into 2023, New York finished the season with a 7-10 record and traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The Indianapolis Colts also lost their starting quarterback early in the 2023 season. Fortunately, after Anthony Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, the team was well-prepared. Backup Gardner Minshew took the reins, leading the team to a 7-6 record, narrowly missing the playoffs. Minshew, who made the Pro Bowl, left the Colts for the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. The Colts again signed a top-notch backup quarterback in Joe Flacco and are again well-prepared if something goes sideways during the 2024 season.

Anthony Richardson's Style of Play Could Lead to Further Injury

The fifth overall pick suffered multiple injuries in his rookie season

One of the first things that stands out about Anthony Richardson is his massive size. At the 2023 NFL Combine, the signal-caller measured at 6'4,1/4" and 244 pounds. He then proceeded to put on an absolute show athletically, becoming just the third quarterback (along with Cam Newton and Daunte Culpepper) to achieve a perfect Relative Athletic Score.

Richardson possesses an absolute cannon for an arm and can make throws all over the football field. Besides his arm, one of his biggest strengths is his ability to run with the football. Despite his size, Richardson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds, making him as big as a linebacker, but fast enough to run by defensive backs.

However, quarterbacks who run with the ball regularly are often more prone to injuries. The concussion Richardson suffered in Week 2 and the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 5 came on designed running plays where he took some brutal hits from the opposition.

One of the main reasons the Colts drafted Richardson was because of his running ability and the pressure it puts on opposing defenses. Still, the team has to be prepared for him to take hits and the injuries that can result from that.

Joe Flacco Revived His Career Late Last Season

The veteran quarterback was terrific over five starts last season

Joe Flacco spent much of his career as an above-average (and sometimes elite) quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. After being replaced by Lamar Jackson, he bounced around the league, first joining the Broncos before spending three years as a backup for the New York Jets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his five regular season games with the Browns last year, Flacco threw touchdown passes on 6.4% of his pass attempts, way over his career average of 3.8%.

After the 2022 season, it looked like the former Super Bowl MVP's career had quietly ended. Despite Flacco's claims that he still wanted to play, he went unsigned until late in the 2023 season. The Cleveland Browns, who had suffered several injuries at the position, signed Flacco in late November.

Flacco led the Browns to a 4-1 record in his five starts and completed 60.3% of his throws. The veteran completed 123-of-204 passes for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdown passes. Interceptions were a bit of an issue for Flacco, as he threw eight of them in the regular season and two more in the playoffs.

Joe Flacco's Career Numbers Category Career Totals All-Time Ranks Passing Yards 43,936 18th Touchdowns 245 28th Interceptions 155 61st

If the Colts call upon Flacco to substitute for Richardson, the offense would obviously change quite a bit due to the difference in each of their styles of play. If the team has to turn to Flacco for a significant part of the season, he has proven that he can still excel.

The Colts Focused on Improving Their Offense in the Draft

The team spent four of their first five picks on offense

The Colts hit free agency in danger of losing several important players, and many of their moves concerned holding onto their own players rather than signing them away from other teams. That included inking wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to an extension. Pittman Jr. is coming off a season where he caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns.

Pittman Jr., along with young wide receivers Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and running back Jonathan Taylor, will return to the Colts' offense. The team then added more help at the wide receiver position by selecting Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the draft and Anthony Gould in the fifth.

Colts Receivers' 2023 Season Statistics Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns Michael Pittman Jr. 109 1,152 4 Josh Downs 68 771 2 Alec Pierce 32 514 2

Indianapolis also has impressive talent along the offensive line. Guard Quentin Nelson has made the last six Pro Bowls in a row, and center Ryan Kelly has made four of the last five. Tackles Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith are also reliable starters. The team added depth to their line in the draft, taking Matt Goncalves in the third round and Tanor Bortolini in the fourth.

Regardless of who is behind center, and the Colts certainly hope it will be Richardson, they have the talent and depth of a playoff-bound team. By signing Flacco, the team will likely still compete for a playoff spot if anything happens to their second-year quarterback.

