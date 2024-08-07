Highlights Joe Gomez is committed to Liverpool despite rumours linking him with a move away from Anfield.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United reportedly came close to signing the central defender earlier in the summer.

Gomez is Liverpool's longest-serving player as he joined the club from Charlton Athletic in 2015.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is committed to the club and isn’t desperate to leave, despite rumours linking him with a move away from Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a quiet window for the Reds so far as they remain the only Premier League side not to have made any new additions. The lack of incomings has also made it a slow window in terms of outgoings, with just a handful of youngsters heading out on loan and the first team squad still firmly intact.

The Reds, under new boss Arne Slot, have now completed their pre-season tour of the United States and will face Sevilla over the weekend before their Premier League campaign begins on August 17 against newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Gomez Not Close to Anfield Exit Amid Plans

Central defender has not been agitating to seal departure

Gomez is committed to Liverpool, despite reports he was close to an exit earlier in the window. A previous report from The Times claimed he nearly joined Newcastle United in a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon head in the opposite direction.

However, talks between the two clubs never progressed and a move fell through as the Magpies made alternative sales in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules back in June.

According to Romano, Liverpool have made plans involving Gomez remaining in their ranks, and there is no pressing desire from the player to leave the club.

The Italian journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“For Gomez, it’s not going to be easy [to leave] because they want to keep the player at the club. The player is also committed and not desperate to leave, from what I’m hearing. At the moment, he is not close to an exit. “It always depends on the proposals. But, as of now, Liverpool will continue to plan with him.”

Gomez - who was described as 'exceptional' by former boss Jurgen Klopp - is Liverpool’s longest-serving player, having headed to Merseyside from Charlton Athletic back in 2015. He last signed a contract extension in 2022, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027.

Slot Exploring Summer Move for Zubimendi

Tactician is eager to land a new defensive midfielder

Elsewhere, reports have emerged that Liverpool are exploring a potential deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from La Liga side Real Sociedad. The 25-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, but he is so far yet to be convinced by any proposals.

According to The Athletic, a new no.6 is a priority for head coach Slot, and Zubimendi has emerged as a primary target. He has a £51.7million release clause, which will need to be paid in full, and the Reds will have to convince him to join the club.

Martin Zubimendi 2023/24 stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 45 Goals 4 Assists 1 Minutes played 3,735

Zubimendi is a product of Sociedad’s academy, and he has now amassed over 180 senior appearances for his boyhood club. He signed a contract extension in 2022 and is under contract until the summer of 2027.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt