Joe Cole has shared his thoughts about Joe Gomez and the fact that he is open to leaving Liverpool this summer, revealing he is baffled by the whole thing, with Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United all said to be interested.

The centre-back is the longest-serving player at Anfield right now, having joined the club in 2015. At one time, it looked as though he was a guaranteed starter in their backline. Injuries changed things, though, and with the arrival of Arne Slot, Gomez has fallen down the pecking order.

Liverpool's new manager is said to prefer Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate in the centre of defence, meaning his minutes in the side will be limited. Gomez wasn't included in the squad at all for the Reds' opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign and it was revealed that this was due to his desire to leave the club.

Cole Called the Situation a 'Strange One'

He can understand both sides of the scenario

With Gomez exploring his options and considering a move away from Anfield, ex-Red Cole called the whole situation a 'strange one' but admitted that he could understand the player's point of view, but also the club's. Speaking on TNT Sports shortly before Liverpool kicked their season off against Ipswich Town, the former player revealed as much. He also referenced Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa and their international success as possible motivation for the centre-back to leave for regular playing time.

"Yeah he has been a fantastic player for Liverpool. I really feel for Joe Gomez, before he had his injuries, two knee operations, when he emerged he was the answer for England at centre-half. "It is a strange one, I can see it from both sides of things. I think he will want to go and play, he’s won his trophies, he will want to go somewhere and establish himself, seeing Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa get into the England squad probably made him think he needs to play regularly this year."

Whether Gomez will actually leave remains to be seen. He won't be short of options, though.

Gomez Has Interest From Several Top Clubs

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are both looking at the defender

With Gomez considering a potential future away from Liverpool, the defender will have plenty of suitors. According to reports, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are just some of the teams that are currently interested in luring him away from Anfield. The 27-year-old has become a useful player to have in recent years due to his ability and willingness to play across a variety of different positions.

At one point, it looked like Gomez would be moving to St. James' Park, with Anthony Gordon heading in the opposite direction, but it fell through and time is running out for the star to seal a transfer out of the Merseyside. With that said, it has also been revealed that Liverpool are willing to integrate the centre-back back into the squad if he is still at Anfield once the transfer window slams shut.