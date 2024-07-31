Highlights Joe Gomez open to leaving Liverpool as he seeks a fresh challenge this summer transfer window.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is now open to leaving the club as he seeks a fresh challenge in the summer transfer window, according to MailOnline.

Gomez has struggled to cement himself as a guaranteed starter at Anfield, especially after the emergence of Jarell Quansah. The 27-year-old has often featured as cover in multiple positions, but he's failed to nail down a spot in the side.

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Quansah appear to be the preferred options in the middle of defence, with Gomez considered a squad player at Anfield. There's been interested from Newcastle United, and Gomez could now seek a departure before the end of the window.

According to MailOnline, Gomez is now open for a new challenge after failing to secure a move to Newcastle, who were pushing to secure his signature. As a result, the Reds could move to sign another defender in the summer transfer window, with Joel Matip also departing with his contract expiring.

Gomez, who was described as 'exceptional' by former manager Jurgen Klopp, could be a smart pickup for multiple Premier League clubs considering his versatility.

Joe Gomez Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 32 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass completion 82.8% Aerials won per 90 1.56 Dribblers tackled 47.6%

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the transfer window that Gomez was set to hold talks with Arne Slot over his future. The English defender will have undoubtedly wanted to receive assurances that he would be playing regularly for the Merseyside outfit before making a decision on what he wants to do next.

At the age of 27, Gomez will be desperate to become a starter somewhere, especially if he wants to break into the starting XI for England. The former Charlton Athletic man has shown immense loyalty to Liverpool since arriving back in 2015, but it could be time to seek a new challenge as he pushes himself in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Gomez has never scored for Liverpool.

Adrien Rabiot Rejects Liverpool Move

He wants Man Utd

Reports have suggested that French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has now left Juventus with his contract expiring, has rejected an offer from Liverpool. Rabiot reportedly wants a move to Manchester United and is hoping the Red Devis come forward with a contract proposal on the table.

The experienced star played a key role for France during Euro 2024, despite not being attached to a club, and he showed that he's still capable of producing at the highest level. Considering an interested club wouldn't have to pay a transfer fee, it could be a smart addition to a host of Premier League sides.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.