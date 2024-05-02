Highlights Joe Gomez is now considering leaving Liverpool for a fresh challenge.

The English defender has struggled to become a regular under Jurgen Klopp.

Gomez has asked Liverpool to consider reasonable offers, but he's not pushing for a departure.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly willing to seek a fresh challenge during the summer transfer window after failing to become a regular at Anfield, according to Anfield Watch.

The English centre-back has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp during his time at the club, but not in the way Gomez would have hoped. The 26-year-old is utilised as a versatile option in the squad, filling in to replace injured players, rather than being one of the first names on the teamsheet.

If Gomez wants to become a regular for his country, then moving on might be in his best interests.

Joe Gomez Willing to Leave Liverpool

He's open to a fresh challenge

According to Anfield Watch, Gomez is considering leaving the club in the summer transfer window and he's told the club that he would like them to listen to any reasonable offers. The England international isn't actively looking to push for a move, but he would be open to a fresh challenge.

Gomez, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Klopp, might not be happy with the role he's currently playing for the Merseyside club, and it's no surprise. The former Charlton Athletic defender has been at Anfield for many years now and rarely had a consistent run in the side.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT before the previous January transfer window that he's an important player to Liverpool and despite their regularly being an expectation for him to depart, he's always remained at Anfield. It now appears that he's looking to move on, and it could be the right decision for his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Gomez has already played more minutes in the Premier League this season than he did in the previous campaign.

Due to injuries all over the defence, Gomez has been utilised more often than he's used to. The likes of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Joel Matip have all spent spells on the treatment table, with Gomez filling in on the right and left-hand side of the backline, while also playing in his natural centre-back position.

Liverpool Could Upgrade on Ibrahima Konate

He's struggled this season

Ibrahima Konate hasn't lived up to expectations at Anfield this season, coming under scrutiny from various people involved in the game. Journalist Ian Doyle suggested after the Merseyside derby, where Liverpool lost 2-0 to Everton, that Konate hasn't been great for a while.