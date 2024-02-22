Highlights Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Hart's decision provides clarity for Celtic, with the 36-year-old vowing to give his all for the club until the season's conclusion.

The former Man City goalkeeper has expressed his gratitude for representing Celtic for three years, aiming for a successful finish.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, previously of Manchester City, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur, among others, has made the decision to retire at the end of the season after an exceptional career.

The 36-year-old was set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign with Celtic having to decide whether to extend his stay at the club, but he's now made that potential headache a little easier for them.

Joe Hart announces retirement

688 club appearances and counting

Celtic have released a statement confirming that goalkeeper Hart has told the club that he will be retiring from playing football at the end of the season. Writing on his Instagram page, Hart has discussed his decision, ensuring that he will give his all to the club between now and the conclusion of the campaign...

"To everyone at Celtic Football Club, this message is for clarification and so we can all move together on the same page. I’ll do my best to express what your amazing club means to me once this season concludes and I’ll share how honoured I am to have represented it for three years. Until then, I’ll give my all to ensure a successful finish to this season with you. Thank you for your unwavering support."

The former Man City goalkeeper has been Brendan Rodgers' number-one option between the sticks this season, but he's decided it's time for him to hang up his gloves and boots after an illustrious career.

Joe Hart career stats Clubs Appearances Manchester City 348 Celtic 138 Shrewsbury 55 Birmingham City 41 Torino 37 Burnley 24 West Ham 23 Tottenham Hotspur 10 Tranmere Rovers 6 Blackpool 5 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 22-02-2024

Alongside playing 688 games in his professional career, Hart has also represented his country at senior level 75 times. The 36-year-old will go down as one of the best goalkeepers to have played in the Premier League, having won the competition twice during his time with Man City.

Celtic need Hart to give everything

Rodgers' side are battling for the title

Although Hart has confirmed that this will be his final season in professional football, he still has an opportunity to bow out in style. Brendan Rodgers' side are battling to win the Scottish Premiership title and currently find themselves two points behind Glasgow rivals Rangers.

It's perhaps slightly unusual for a player to be such a key figure in a team while also planning to end their career just a few months later. Hart, given the character he is and the experience he has in the game, will undoubtedly be giving his all to end his career on a high, helping Celtic lift the Premiership title at the end of the campaign.