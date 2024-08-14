Highlights New pundits Joe Hart and Theo Walcott will step in for beloved Arsenal icon Ian Wright on Match of the Day.

Ahead of the new Premier League season, the BBC has revealed that two pundits will be stepping in for Ian Wright on Match of the Day over the course of the 2024/25 campaign. The much-loved Arsenal icon left the show over the summer having been an integral part of the show for more than two decades.

Wright's big personality will be hard to replace, which may explain why the BBC have opted to put in two new pundits as opposed to just one. They have called upon two former England internationals in Joe Hart and Theo Walcott.

New Match of the Day Pundits Revealed

Joe Hart and Theo Walcott to Replace Ian Wright

Hart is best known in his career for his time at Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014. This helped him become England's number one for nearly a decade, picking up 75 caps. He finished his career with Celtic in 2024, having also spent time at Burnley and Tottenham in the twilight of his career, and has quickly made the smooth transition into punditry.

Indeed, working on BBC Sports' team for Euro 2024, he caught the eye for his unusual tattoos which aren't to everyone's taste. Upon deciding to hang up his boots, he felt he could have gone on a little longer but decided he didn't want to "push his luck", adding: "That's just me - it's my time to move aside and let someone else have some fun. It's definitely not physical, I feel fine."

Walcott has also been a familiar name in the Premier League over the past two decades, spending the bulk of his career at Arsenal – having joined from Southampton as a highly-rated 16-year-old. At the same age, he was a shock inclusion for England's 2006 World Cup campaign, although did not play a minute at that tournament in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walcott featured 47 times for England but did not ever play for the Three Lions at a World Cup, despite first making the squad for Germany 2006 as a 16-year-old.

Like Hart, he too has taken up a role in punditry since hanging up his boots and has already made his Match of the Day debut. He has most recently been seen working as part of Arsenal's media team, acting as a host during pre-season.

Both Hart and Walcott could potentially make their first appearances of the season on Match of the Day when it returns on Saturday 17 August after the opening round of Premier League fixtures – which begins with a Friday night kick-off between Manchester United and Fulham.

Ian Wright's Emotional Goodbye

Stepping down to spend more time with family

It will certainly be odd to watch Match of the Day without having Wright sat alongside fellow regular pundits Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer. The former Crystal Palace striker was actually left in tears as he said an emotional goodbye last May during his final show, which featured adoring tributes from the likes of Arsenal duo Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka.

The tearful presenter said: “That’s so sweet, man. I’m not going to look at the cameras now. I’m going to miss you guys. I really am. This has been the greatest to me, Match of the Day means the whole world to me, man. You lot don’t even know."

The one-time Premier League winner ultimately decided to call it quits on his permanent gig with the BBC after turning 60. He instead wants to prioritise spending time with his family.