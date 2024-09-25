Joe Joyce has insisted that his recent viral interview after Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois, where he appears to freeze mid-sentence, is nothing to be concerned about.

“The Juggernaut” was ringside for the fight at Wembley Stadium where Dubois shocked the boxing world and knocked out Joshua, the two-time unified heavyweight champion, in round five after dropping him four times.

In an interview with TNT Sports after the fight, Joyce was asked where he fits into this new heavyweight picture, to which he replied: “Let’s make the fight man, I need to get back in the gym, and I'm coming for it man, I’m…”

Appearing to completely freeze while making his statement to the reporter, which quickly prompted the end of the interview, but before this, Joyce did manage to squeeze in that he was “lost for the words.”

This prompted a concerned reaction from boxing fans, who know Joyce has had a long career, now 39 years old, and has taken plenty of punishment. Most recently in his loss to the heavy-handed Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang, who handed Joyce his first knockout loss in their rematch last year, and a points decision loss to Derek Chisora, which saw him take a lot of heavy punishment, getting knocked down on his way to defeat.

Joe Joyce's professional boxing record (as of 25/09/24) 19 fights 16 wins 3 losses By knockout 15 2 By decision 1 1

Joe Joyce Explains What Happened During Interview

Joyce did get a chance to address this viral clip on talkSPORT Drive, saying: “As many people may have seen, I was so shocked and lost for words after the fight. The whole event I was just trying to process what I had just witnessed. I didn’t have to do those interviews, but after I’d done one, I did more and more. But on that particular one I just really didn’t know what to say at all. I was just processing it all, as you say, I was loading or whatever.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Joe Joyce stopped Daniel Dubois in the 10th round of their fight back in 2020.

Joyce, who fought and defeated Dubois in 2020, breaking his opponent’s orbital bone and forcing a stoppage, had predicted an AJ knockout, which would explain his state of bewilderment in his post-fight interviews.

Joe Joyce Full of Praise For Daniel Dubois

Joyce has a victory over DDD, but his career hasn't gone as planned since

Joyce reflected on the incredible journey his former opponent has been on to become a world champion against the odds, saying: “Yeah, I think he’s improved over the years since then,” referring to their 2020 clash. “But he’s always been a threat, if he hits you cleanly you are really going to feel it.

“That showed on the night because he got in there and landed a peach of a shot. It got Joshua in trouble very early, and he was shaken up, which helped. I knew someone was getting knocked out, but I was only originally edging Joshua due to experience.”

After his shocking loss to veteran and heavyweight gatekeeper Derek Chisora, many fans have insisted we have probably seen the end of “The Juggernaut”, but Joyce does not seem to buy into this and insists he will be back in the gym and preparing for a comeback next year.