Joe Joyce is set to do battle with Zhilei Zhang for a second time.

The British star suffered his first career defeat against the Chinese heavyweight earlier this year, surrendering his status as WBO interim world title challenger.

It was a brutal KO which left 'The Juggernaut' reeling, despite the possibility of activating his rematch clause looming large.

And it has now been confirmed that the former Olympian would choose to use his option to a second meeting, with the fight made official again.

Joe Joyce decided to seek Zhilei Zhang revenge

Joyce was left with a significant eye injury after the first clash which needed medical assessment, but after being given the all-clear he immediately began his pursuit of redemption.

In a statement from his manager Shane Watson after confirming he would enter talks for the next fight, he said: Joe Joyce consistently shows he is the only elite heavyweight who will fight anyone.

"He’s going straight into an immediate rematch with another elite level heavyweight who should be undefeated.

"We know what went wrong in the last fight and know how to put it right, and we spoke about an interim fight but Joe made it clear he wanted to the rematch."

Zhang himself was talking up a potential shot at the WBC title held by Tyson Fury, but he was bound by the conditions of the contract.

When is Zhilei Zhang v Joe Joyce 2?

Zhangs's rematch with Joyce is set to take place on September 23 at the OVO Wembley Arena, away from the original Copper Box venue in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

It will give the pair adequate time to continue preparations and enter a full training camp for the huge fight, which will see the winner made mandatory for Oleksandr Usyk's belt.

The victor will likely look to cash in on a world title fight next year, given Usyk will first potentially defend his crown against Daniel Dubois before a potential undisputed clash with Fury.

Promoter Frank Warren said: "He knows what he has got to do, and his immediate future depends on him regaining his position as WBO Interim world champion.

"Thankfully, for Joe's sake, the rotation system for mandatory challenges with the governing bodies means the WBO contender against the unified champion has yet to be called.

"So victory in September will put Joe right back in the frame to fight whoever emerges victorious out of the current champion Oleksandr Usyk and his next challenger, Daniel Dubois."