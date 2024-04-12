Highlights Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla was not happy with his team's effort in a loss to the Knicks on Friday.

The recent two-game losing streak raises concerns about effort levels heading into the playoffs despite their top position in the conference.

Boston relies on Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis as their three-headed monster to secure their chances in the 2023-24 NBA Championship race.

The Boston Celtics are a team that is riding high right now. Undoubtedly the best team in the NBA, the Celtics currently hold the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 62-18 record. This is all thanks to the performance of some of their core players, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White.

But, while they may be right at the very top, the last two games have been a poor reflection of that. Boston is now on a two-game losing streak, with two games left in the regular season. And, while this may not be a problem considering they have locked down the first seed, it could affect their performance heading into the playoffs.

On Thursday night, the Celtics took on the New York Knicks and fell 118-109 at home in the TD Garden. Following the game, Celtics head coach, Joe Mazzulla told Celtics NBC Sports that he was dissatisfied with his players' effort levels.

"I did not like the effort level in the first half, but like you said it's just a tough spot to be in."

The last two games saw the Celtics take on the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, and the team they faced prior to Mazzulla's comments, the Knicks. Granted, Boston is well above the competition and has no challengers for the first seed in the East at this point. But, they should be concerned, especially considering how the two teams below them dismantled them.

Boston Celtics Stats in the Last Two Games Categories Stats PPG 100.0 RPG 37.0 APG 26.0 FG% 43.2 3P% 35.4

The Knicks relied heavily on Jalen Brunson on Thursday, who also happened to be the only player on the court to record 20+ points in the game. One night earlier, the Bucks also highlighted the Celtics' problems, taking them down 104-91 in Milwaukee. Nevertheless, Mazzulla claims to be unbothered by these results and is now just focused on the Playoffs.

"I actually don't mind the result of the last two games, because I think it's important. Like, going in with a bunch of wins and feeling good about yourself isn't any better than having a little bit of a bloody lip because of a game."

Hopefully, as Mazzulla states, this won't be a concern for the Celtics. Fortunately, they will have to face one of the weaker teams in the East, depending on who makes it through to the Play-In tournament. But, even then, Boston should be wary enough not to let down their guard.

Celtics Will Rely on Their Three-Headed Monster in the Playoffs

Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis have been exceptional

The last two games have been a poor reflection of how good the Celtics have been this season. While all their players have been on point out there on the court, three players in particular have truly led the team. Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis form a three-headed monster that every team in the East needs to be worried about in the Playoffs.

The performances of Tatum and Brown are nothing new. The two have been in sync on the court for years now and for the longest time, were one of the best duos in the league. Both Tatum and Brown are averaging 20-plus points per game, with Tatum registering 26.9 points per game, and Brown registering 23 points per game. Add to that their ability on the defensive side of the court, and they are a force to be reckoned with.

But, Tatum and Brown are now joined by Porzingis. Porzingis has been a revelation for the Celtics this season. In earlier seasons, Boston lacked a true star among their big men. While the likes of Al Horford and Robert Williams III were great pieces, Porzingis has been a breath of fresh air. Averaging 20 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, he will be crucial for the Celtics in the Playoffs.

Boston Celtics "Big 3" Stats 2023-24 Categories Tatum Brown Porzingis PTS 26.9 23.0 20.0 REB 8.1 5.5 7.2 AST 4.9 3.6 2.0 FG% 47.1 49.9 51.8 3P% 37.6 35.4 37.5

The Celtics are undoubtedly one of the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship. But, it's safe to say, their chances depend a lot on the performances of their three superstars. Hopefully, the trio will show up and show out in the playoffs.