Highlights Boston's championship victory proved critics wrong about Mazzulla's coaching abilities.

The Celtics are uniquely equipped to succeed in Mazzulla's system.

Mazzulla's commitment to analytics and three-point shooting was integral to Boston's success.

When the Boston Celtics fell apart in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals and ultimately were upset on their home floor in a painful Game 7 loss, first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla took much of the blame for the collapse. Despite being the far more talented team, Boston melted down in several different ways to allow the Miami Heat to steal a series they had no business competing in.

The disappointing loss threw all of Mazzulla's eccentricities into the light, from his odd postgame press conferences to his seemingly low amount of pull with the team compared to leaders like Marcus Smart, to his repeated commitment to three-point shooting and analytics. The rookie coach caught a ton of flak from the Boston and national media, causing many to wonder whether he'd even be back for a second season.

Well, General Manager Brad Stevens made yet another smart move by extending Mazzulla for three years, and his decision was validated Monday night when the Celtics hoisted their 18th championship trophy. Even more importantly, all of Mazzulla's coaching philosophies were affirmed in a big way as Boston finished off their historically dominant playoff run with a gentleman's sweep of the Dallas Mavericks.

It turns out the 35-year-old is the perfect man to coach this Celtics' roster.

Boston May Be the Only Current Team That Can Thrive in Mazzulla's System

Their incredible roster is perfect for his playstyle on both ends

A lot of teams around the league wish they could play like Boston just did for an entire season, with a focus on ball movement, creating good looks through teamwork, and switching everything on defense to respond to any opponent's offensive action. Unfortunately for the rest of the NBA, the Celtics might be the only organization with a roster capable of playing this way.

The last franchise to implement a similar scheme to its maximum potential was the Kevin Durant-era Golden State Warriors, who also emphasized ball and player movement to always get the best shot possible. While the Warriors accomplished this more through Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's gravity, off-ball screens, and Draymond Green's playmaking as a roll-man, and Boston is more of a drive-and-kick to swing-the-ball offense, both have a similar formula.

That Golden State team arguably invented the small-ball lineup, which can unlock five-out spacing offensively but requires big, strong forwards that can play above their size defensively. Green, Durant, and Andre Iguodala allowed it for the Warriors. For Boston, Mazzulla playing Jayson Tatum at the five changed everything for their defense, and the Celtics had the athletes to switch everything, protect the rim at every position, and rotate quickly when they had a breakdown.

2017 Warriors vs. 2024 Celtics Team NRTG (All-Time Rank) ORTG (NBA Rank) DRTG (NBA Rank) 3P% (NBA Rank) 2017 Warriors 11.6 (3rd) 114.8 (1st) 103.4 (2nd) 38.3% (3rd) 2024 Celtics 11.6 (4th) 123.2 (1st) 110.6 (2nd) 38.8% (2nd)

It is rare to come across a roster that can truly play positionless basketball on both ends, but Boston has done so, and Mazzulla is a great coach to lead them.

Mazzulla's Analytics-Based, Three-Point Driven Offense Maximized Boston

Only Boston has the versatility to pull it off

Even in this modern, three-point-dominated NBA, critics of the long ball often complain that not only is it hurting the entertainment product, but prioritizing the three-ball usually isn't the best way to build a championship team. That is actually usually true, as most titles are won through inside scoring and mid-range mastery because those methods of offense are much more reliable in a playoff environment against a set half-court defense.

Typically, the postseason slows down the pace of the game, and it becomes much more physical, making size and strength the most valuable trait for any team's best scorers. Almost every recent champion has been driven by a short-range jump shooter like Kawhi Leonard or a dominant inside presence like Nikola Jokić or Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the Warriors teams being the exception, and they have the greatest shooters ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2023-24 Boston Celtics are the first team in NBA History to have eight players make 100 three-pointers in a season.

It seems that we have finally found another team that can win using an analytics-driven approach that prioritizes threes and shots at the rim, which are supposed to be the most efficient shots if you can create quality looks that way. The issue for most squads is that it is very difficult to get wide-open threes or easy shots at the basket, but Boston has a unique set of versatile players who can dribble, pass, and shoot.

Raining Threes Player 3PM 3P% Tatum 229 37.6% Brown 135 35.4% Porziņģis 110 37.5% White 196 39.6% Holiday 138 42.9% Horford 108 41.9% Pritchard 147 38.5% Hauser 197 42.4%

Boston finished second all-time in three-point makes for a single season because of their elite group of marksmen but also their relentless pursuit of drive-and-kick open looks instilled by Mazzulla.

His Process-Oriented Addiction Rubbed Off On the Team

Celtics finally shook their demons of the past

There is a reason seemingly no one trusted this Celtics team to win the title despite the numbers indicating they were a historically great group throughout the regular season and playoffs. It has just been too many times that Boston underperformed in the past because of sloppy execution or poor effort, causing them to run into a wall constantly.

In this year's playoffs, however, Boston was a completely different team in those little areas that require attention to detail, consistency, and preparation. Some of this improvement can be attributed to the arrival of veteran stalwart Jrue Holiday and the maturation of Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but Mazzulla's unrelenting focus on the process rather than the results helped them shake these terrible habits.

Celtics' Consistency Category Stat NBA Rank Games with a 20-point lead 41 1st Longest Losing Streak 2 1st 30-point leads 18 1st 10-point deficits 17 1st

As seen in his aforementioned press conferences, as well as in team meetings and huddles, Mazzulla never stopped preaching the playstyle that would lead to greatness. He incessantly emphasized pace, space, ball movement, and taking the right shot offensively, regardless of what happened in a given game. Defensively, he got the most out of Boston's absurd personnel by removing the inexplicable lapses that cost the Celtics in past seasons.

Brad Stevens deserves tremendous credit for putting this roster together, as do the players for looking in the mirror and growing, but someone has to pull it all together, and Mazzulla is that guy.