It's safe to say the Miami Heat stood no chance against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Celtics ran the Heat off their own court in Game 3 of their first round series in the NBA Playoffs, taking the lead early in the first quarter and never looking back. Boston would take a 63-39 lead into the half, and would complete the rout with a 104-84 victory to grab a 2-1 series lead.

The Celtics played as strong of a road game as a team can, frustrating their opponents on the defensive end while maintaining a balanced and efficient efffort on the offensive side of the ball.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla gave credit to his team's defensive effort, praising the individual contributions of each of his key players.

“I thought Jrue [Holiday] was great… he dictated the defensive tempo of the game. I thought [Jayson] Tatum answered the call defensively. [Kristaps Porzingis] and Al [Horford] did a great job… just connected, tough, physical individual, team defense.”

Celtics are the Most Balanced Team in the NBA

First in offensive rating, second in defensive rating

The Celtics were nothing but dominant during the regular season, finishing atop the NBA standings with a 64-18 record, earning seven more wins than the second-placed Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston owned the league's best net rating (11.7), the best offensive rating (122.2) and the second-best defensive rating (110.6). They've carried that dominance into the postseason so far, putting up a 118.6 offensive rating and a 107.0 defensive rating in the three games against the Heat.

If it weren't for an unbelievably hot shooting night from Miami in Game 2, which saw them sink 23 of their 43 three-point attempts, Boston would likely be up 3-0 and looking to complete a sweep in Game 4.

According to star forward Jayson Tatum, confidence never waned in the Celtics' locker room.

“I mean, you never want to lose, especially in the playoffs. But nobody was down, right? It’s a long series. We were confident that we could come down here and play better, and that’s what we did tonight."

Propelled by the big win at Kaseya Center, Jaylen Brown is sure Boston will take a 3-1 stranglehold on the series when the two teams clash once more on Monday.