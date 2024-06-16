Highlights Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla emphasizes defense, rebounding, execution, and spacing for Celtics' success.

The Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in the NBA from start to finish in 2023-24, and are one win away from capturing their 18th championship. The Celtics are arguably the most storied franchise in basketball history, with a seemingly infinite number of legendary players, coaches, and executives having had success in Boston.

Boston's second-year head coach, Joe Mazzulla, has done an incredible job leading his talented squad to within one victory of the ultimate prize to join a number of iconic Celtics leaders to bring a trophy to Beantown. When asked about putting his name in this exclusive company, Mazzulla responded in a way that encapsulated the coaching philosophy that has made him so successful.

While this appears to just be another of Mazzulla's funny quotes, it reflects the mentality of this Celtics team, and why are they so different from past iterations of the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown core.

Joe Mazzulla's Coaching Philosophy Has Rubbed Off On Celtics

HIs preferred playstyle fits this roster perfectly

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It has been well-documented that the Celtics have assembled by far the most talented roster in the NBA in 2023-24, with an all-time great starting unit that consists of five All-Star caliber players. However, these types of teams can often amount to nothing without the right coach leading the way, which has been seen many times throughout NBA history.

Perhaps the most underrated story of Boston's rise to the top has been Joe Mazzulla's role as the exact kind of coach that can maximize the players on this squad. The Celtics have an incredibly versatile top-eight, with each player being able to shoot at a high level. Furthermore, every player in the top-six can attack closeouts, beat defenders off the dribble, pass, and catch-and-shoot.

Boston Celtics 2023-24 Season Category Reg. Season Playoffs Record 64-18 15-2 ORTG 122.2 116.7 DRTG 110.6 108.7 NRTG 11.7 8.0

Mazzulla has correctly identified their roster makeup and implemented a space and pace system of five-out offense that revolves around ball and player movement to create consistently great shots. Boston's headman has incessantly preached process over shot result even into the NBA Finals, arguing that the quality of a team's looks will always win out in a seven-game series.

With the incredible spacing that Mazzulla is referring to in the above quote, it is nearly impossible to stop Boston from creating open shots unless you have elite defensive personnel. You must just hope they miss, which is difficult when they have eight prolific shooters.

On the defensive side, Mazzulla has similarly preached sound habits from each and every player, which has completely transformed Boston from a team with consistent lapses in effort and focus to totally locked in every night. His no-excuses, "we control our own destiny" mentality has worked wonders for this great Celtics organization, and is one win away from going down in history.