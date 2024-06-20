Highlights Joe Mazzulla finds inspiration beyond the pitch, learning from Pep Guardiola for Celtics' success.

EuroLeague influence shapes the Celtics' playing style, emphasizing a European basketball ethos.

The Celtics' historic offense benefited from an international talent influx, leading to the NBA Championship.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s respect for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been widely covered this season. However, he also looked beyond the pitch for inspiration, as he led his team to their 18th NBA Championship.

Since taking over from the departing Ime Udoka in 2022, Mazzulla has earned a reputation in Boston as a man with unconventional methods. The second-year coach sharpens his competitive edge by watching heist movies, studying UFC fights, practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu and most recently, planning off-season trips to the jungle.

What really caught the attention of the international audience however, was his trip to Manchester, England over the NBA All-Star break. During the short visit, he absorbed knowledge from the legendary Premier League coach, who recently won his fourth title in a row.

“So I study a lot of Man City. I study Pep a lot. I think he’s the best coach at any level, in any sport. It’s had a huge influence (on me).”

Source: Jared Weiss, The Athletic

The 35-year-old is clearly open to new ideas and looks far beyond his country’s borders for new ideas. This was punctuated further when GIVEMESPORT spoke to him briefly in April.

Celtics’ Playing Style Influenced by European Basketball

Mazzulla looked to the second-highest level of basketball competition for inspiration

During the inaugural NBA Cup, Mazzulla threw himself fully into the international ethos of ‘every play counts’ during the group stages of the competition. Citing the importance of score differential, as learned from watching sports overseas, he made late-game calls that caused some upset with NBA purists.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Celtics coach was tuned in to what was happening on the courts of Europe, specifically in the EuroLeague.

“I watch a lot of the EuroLeague in general. I don’t focus on anyone in particular, but I think the lense through which the game is seen and the way in which it is played and managed is something that we can always learn from.”

Boston’s Historic Offense Benefited From Overseas Influence

Mazzulla believes the league’s international reach has improved the quality of basketball

It is beyond question that the Celtics put together a truly memorable season this year. The numbers behind their greatness certainly don’t lie. Despite being heavily criticized over his first year, Mazzulla now finds himself atop the pile, ahead of his first hometown NBA Championship parade.

All-Time Greatest NBA Regular Season Point Differential Season Team Differential 1971-1972 L.A. Lakers 12.3 1970-1971 Milwaukee Bucks 12.3 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls 12.2 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors 11.6 2023-2024 Boston Celtics 11.3

Across the league, the presence of international talent has grown exponentially over the last ten years, with overseas stars dominating recent MVP voting and showing no sign of stopping. As a byproduct of this, the style of basketball has developed and the Celtics showcased some of the results of that during their title run.

“Over the last 10-12 years or so, there’s been that relationship between our league and what they do over there in the EuroLeague. The cutting, the pick-and-roll, the spacing. I would even say the fouling toward the end of the game. Some of those trends have gone back-and-forth between the two.”

It’s likely that Mazzulla is not sure of ideas, heading into his third season at the helm. However, the success of this season will surely allow him even more creative freedom, so don’t be surprised if the Rhode Island native brings something new to the table as he aims for Banner 19.