Highlights The Buffalo Bills traded star WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick, shaking up the league.

The Texans signal a win-now mentality with the acquisition of Diggs after a strong 2023 playoff run led by C.J. Stroud.

The Texans' offense is now bolstered by Diggs, Mixon, and rising stars, elevating the team's Super Bowl odds to +1500.

The Buffalo Bills sent shock waves around the league this morning after trading their star WR, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Diggs initially signed with the Bills in 2020 and amassed 5,372 receiving yards and 37 receiving touchdowns on 445 receptions throughout his four seasons in Buffalo.

While the news may come as a surprise to many, it may not have been a surprise for those within the organization, as a tweet from fellow Texan, Joe Mixon, suggests that the signing of Diggs could have been in the making for several weeks.

After rookie sensation C.J. Stroud led the Texans on an improbable playoff run to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year, the Texans have now gone all in on free agency.

The rebuild is officially over, and the Texans believe they can win now, and rightfully so, given the current state of their depth chart.

Related What the Stefon Diggs Trade Means for Texans, Bills The four-time Pro-Bowl WR joins forces with quarterback C.J. Stroud and a blossoming Texans' offense.

Diggs Joins a Surging Texans Team

The signing of Diggs caps off what has been a great start to free agency for Houston

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs is set to be the WR1 in Houston, with Nico Collins and Tank Dell rounding out the rest of the Texans' receiving corps. Houston also managed to poach the aforementioned RB from the Cincinnati Bengals, Mixon, on a three-year deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With a barrage of offseason acquisitions including Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter, the Texans' odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 have spiked from +2500 (25-to-1) to +1500 (15-to-1).

Stroud's 4,108 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns solidified his spot as one of the premiere passers in the NFL. The Texans ranked seventh overall last year in total passing yards, and thanks to the signing of Diggs, things are about to get even better in the lone star state.

Stefon Diggs Last Three Seasons Year Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns 2021 1,225 10 2022 1,429 11 2023 1,183 8

Houston already boasted an upper-echelon offense. However, they've now made immediate upgrades to both their passing and rushing attacks. After shocking the league last year, the Texans now head towards the 2024 NFL regular season with title expectations.

Oddsmakers share a similar sentiment as well. Prior to the bombshell report, sportsbooks were handing out +2500 odds on the Texans winning the Super Bowl. They are now listed at +1500 or, 15-to-1, odds to win the Super Bowl. Suffice to say, the stars are officially out in Houston!

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.