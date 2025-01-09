2025 looks set to be another huge year for the UFC and some big fights have already been made and confirmed for the first quarter of the year, however, there is one potential fight specifically which stands above all the other rumoured fights — and that is Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall.

For months now, MMA fans have been demanding a huge heavyweight unification bout to be made following Jones' most recent fight against Stipe Miocic, but there is one big and very public stumbling block which may prevent this fight, which UFC president Dana White believes will be the biggest in the promotion's history, from happening. 'Bones' has made it absolutely clear that he will not fight the Brit for anything less than "f*** you money" which will make it difficult, however, Joe Rogan revealed just days ago that the UFC were willing to pay the consensus GOAT $30 million to get the fight made.

Despite putting that claim out there, Rogan has now retracted that statement on a new episode of his podcast after being contacted by UFC boss, White.

Rumour of Jon Jones Demanding $30m to Fight Tom Aspinall is "Bulls***" According to Dana White

White reached out to Rogan following his statement earlier this week

Joe Rogan revealed earlier this week that he had heard that Jon Jones was demanding $30 million to face Tom Aspinall and that the UFC was willing to pay him that, however, he has now retracted that statement after being contacted by UFC president Dana White who has poured cold water on the rumour.

In a new episode of his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' the UFC commentator revealed that the rumour he heard was fake and that White reached out to him to say the rumour is "bull****."

“We were talking about Jon Jones and I had heard a rumour that Jon Jones wanted $30m to fight Tom Aspinall and I did hear that rumor and I did hear that the UFC said yes. But it is not true, Dana contacted me and said that rumour is bull****. So I felt obligated to tell everybody that was a fake rumor. I don’t even remember because unfortunately, we did that podcast two weeks ago, I don’t remember who told me that.”

This news will be unfortunate for fans to hear as Jones vs Aspinall is probably the most in-demand fight in MMA over the last six years and after getting the fans hyped up earlier this week thinking it was going to happen, it now once again seems quite a long shot due to Jones' indecisiveness on his career.

Joe Rogan Claims Jon Jones Is Now Considering Retirement

'Bones' seemingly did a u-turn on his retirement plans in his UFC 309 post-fight interview