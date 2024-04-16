"[Joe Rogan], a guy who knows the sport inside and out, but more importantly, is super passionate about it and loves it."

Highlights Joe Rogan's dedication to the UFC brand has been a key factor in the sport's revolutionary success over 27 years.

Rogan was moved emotionally during the recent broadcast of the landmark UFC 300 event in Las Vegas.

Despite his many years commentating on the sport of mixed martial arts, Rogan clearly still loves what he does.

Joe Rogan has been an intricate part of the UFC brand for the last 27 years, which has broken down barriers for MMA athletes because of massive events like UFC 300.

Rogan has a broad influence in the media industry outside his UFC duties, but is very grateful for what the company has meant to his inner-fandom on a personal level.

There were many explosive displays of controlled violence at UFC 300. Brutal KOs and back and forth battles, but somewhere buried underneath all the rubble was a soft expression of love for what this monumental event stood for.

Rogan, a usually stoic public figure, opened up emotionally on the UFC broadcast.

UFC 12 to UFC 300

The MMA revolution is due in part to Rogan's love of it

Media king, Joe Rogan, is one of the few people who have stayed on board the UFC’s ship from the dark days of MMA — the 1990s.

His love for the sport and willingness to promote the UFC brand paid off tremendously as his rise to A-list fame coincided with Conor McGregor taking over the sport.

Weathering many storms, the current state of the UFC’s success can directly be attributed to the Fertita brothers and Dana White’s vision and willingness to risk almost everything to get the brand above water starting in 2001.

What has happened over the last 23 years for the UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts is nothing short of incredible.

Joe Rogan Gets Emotional

The milestone event brought Rogan to tears during the broadcast

Joe Rogan’s passion for the sport can never be questioned.

From the age of 15 years old, the Boston native has practiced mixed martial arts at a very elite level for a non-professional athlete.

His love for combat sports pours out onto the broadcasts. Originally, used as liaison for casual MMA fans to understand the ground game, now, Rogan just expresses what is unfolding during a fight with mastery.

Rogan’s role in the UFC is as a color commentator, but he is also very much like a brand ambassador, as he often tells non-fight fan guests about the beauty of MMA on his podcast.

Comedians, medical health experts, and others, have warmed up to the UFC because of Rogan’s passionate stance on the sport, as displayed in this video.

What’s Next for Joe Rogan?

Rogan has done it all inside the world of UFC broadcasting

Rogan has stated that early on in his UFC broadcasting career he unselfishly worked over 10 events for free.

Dana White said on the Lex Fridman podcast that he hired Rogan off a random video he saw of a young media professional and thought:

"[Joe Rogan], a guy who knows the sport inside and out, but more importantly, is super passionate about it and loves it."

Rogan’s UFC broadcast schedule used to be very intense, traveling around the world for over 25 events a year, but since McGregor has injected more eyeballs and financial success into the UFC, Rogan has balanced podcasting and comedy much more evenly.

The No.1 podcaster on the planet now only does UFC pay-per-view shows on U.S. soil.

Rogan has stated that he plans to retire once White does, showing his loyalty to the man that gave him his biggest career opportunity.