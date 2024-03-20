Highlights Rogan has routinely refused to answer the GOAT debate, but let his guard down on his podcast recently.

The UFC might not be where it is today without the work done by Joe Rogan to get casual fight fans to invest in learning about the sport they have grown to love. Not only an on-air contributor for the world's largest combat sports organization since the late 1990s, Rogan has earned the respect of world champion fighters because of his extensive martial arts background and incredible passion for combat sports.

When the man is focused and delivers verbal poetry about the sport he cherishes, it’s hard not to be impressed by his enthusiasm. Rogan has flirted with the idea of GOAT talk a few times on his podcast, but he has never given his concrete opinion om who the greatest fighters of all-time are. But on episode #2112 of his podcast - The Joe Rogan Experience - the celebrated broadcaster named three iconic names that stand above the rest. Rogan made it clear that his ranking of these all-time great UFC fighters was based on how masterful they were in their primes.

Joe Rogan's Top Three UFC Fighters Ever

This trio stood out above the rest for the 56-year-old

Anderson Silva

MMA record: 34-11 (23 KOs, 8 SUBs), UFC wins: 17

Widely known as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time, Anderson “Spider” Silva getting the nod from Rogan is another feather in his cap. The Brazilian assassin cut through his competition from the moment he entered the UFC in 2006. Looked at as just a striker, Silva proved to be much more than that with his incredible head movement and ability to deliver devastating counter-strikes that form part of the greatest highlight reel in UFC history.

Silva was a soft-spoken fighter, but won over the MMA community with his actions in the Octagon. His expression of martial arts was a combination of Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali, the two fighting icons that he drew inspiration from. One of his signature moves was to lower his hands and let his opponents believe they could hit him, but the “Spider” smoothly dodged punches like he was fighting at a different speed. There’s no better example of this than in his fight against Forrest Griffin at UFC 101, where Silva made the former champ look like an amateur. Rogan talked about how amazing Silva's reign of dominance was:

"You gotta look at them in this window of time. And sometimes it's just a few years where they're accomplishing things in a way that it's extraordinary you go, 'I've never seen anybody better'. Anderson Silva, when he was in his prime, he was operating at a different speed than [his opponents]. He was processing things with like a 2024 computer, and they were using a Windows '95."

Besides being a risk-taking fighter moving up and down weight classes, Silva was also half of one of the greatest rivalries in history when he took on loudmouthed wrestler Chael Sonnen in one of the highest-grossing series of fights in MMA history. Sonnen, a master fight promoter, used his sharp vocabulary to fire up Silva, but the Oregon native almost changed the trajectory of the middleweight division, being just a few minutes away from becoming a champion. Silva, being the great competitor he was, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when he pulled off one of the wildest comebacks in UFC history. Silva’s title defenses (10) and record-setting win streak (16) still hold up years after he retired.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

MMA record: 29-0 (8 KOs, 11 KOs), UFC wins: 11

Hands down, the most dominant UFC fighter of all time is Khabib Nurmagomedov who fits in perfectly among the other fighters on Joe Rogan’s top three list. The Russian powerhouse ran through all of his opponents in the Octagon, mostly with ease. Bred to fight, Nurmagomedov was groomed by his father, Abdulmanap, from a young age for greatness. In a legendary viral video, a young Khabib is filmed wrestling a bear. Later in life, “The Eagle” would use his acquired sambo grappling skills to mangle the competition. His ability to pressure opponents and continuously keep the fight in his wheelhouse was the reason Khabib was so successful. During the podcast episode, Rogan talked about how Nurmagomedov cut through elite lightweights like Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje with ease:

"That's just how good Khabib was (on his wins over Poirier & Gaethje). He's so good. It's almost a tragedy that he never wants to fight again. He'll go out, without a doubt, as one of the greatest to ever do it. If not the best ever, he's definitely in the argument."

Incredibly, Khabib never spilled a single drop of blood during his fights in the Octagon. His style, which was wrestling-heavy, eliminated a large amount of the risk that presents itself in an MMA fight. Nurmagomedov’s swarming grappling made longtime UFC vets look like they had never taken a jiu-jitsu class. The Russian fighter ended his career with three-straight submission victories. One of his wins came against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, which was the largest viewed pay-per-view event in the promotion’s history. McGregor talked and talked and talked in the lead up, but Khabib was the hammer on the night of the fight.

The emergence of exceptional fighters from Dagestan and Russia that are competing at a high level are most likely connected to Nurmagomedov in some way. Over the last two years, Nurmagomedov’s longtime training partner and friend, Islam Makhachev, has been carrying the torch as UFC lightweight champion. As planned by Nurmagomedov’s father, Makhachev became champion after his son. At 29-0, Khabib’s record may never be beaten nor equalled.

Demetrious Johnson

MMA record: 25-4-1 (5 KOs, 8 SUBs), UFC wins: 15

Small, but mighty is the perfect way to describe former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. The owner of the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history (11), Johnson has one of the most underrated careers in MMA history. Practically a scientist in his approach to fighting, “Mighty Mouse” was a few steps ahead of his opponents in most of his fights. Johnson is so well-rounded in his skill set and can adjust to wherever the fight may go. He could out kickbox the kickboxer, or he could submit a world champion submission artist if need be. Rogan outright gushed over Johnson's skills during the podcast:

"When he was in his prime, "Might Mouse" was a m*****f****** to watch. He would do sh*t that no one could do. There's not a champion alive that can do that [suplex] the way "Mighty Mouse" can do that. When [Johnson] fought [Henry] Cejudo the first time, it was a masterclass. I maintain that he is the finest expression of martial arts I have ever seen."

Johnson, like all great champions, improved in his rematch fights. In his bouts against Joseph Benavidez and Adriano Moraes, Johnson studied the tape and came back stronger and more efficient. He lives the lifestyle of a true martial artist who thinks and doesn’t react. In his title fight against Ray Borg, Johnson pulled off one of the most sensational finishes in UFC history when he suplexed Ray Borg into an armbar all before hitting the ground. Johnson’s well-rounded style puts him at number one on Rogan's list, and deservedly so. By some chance, there may be a day when we get Johnson back in the UFC for his career to come full circle. If this happens, he should instantaneously be slotted in for a title shot.

There was no room in Rogan's top three for the likes of Jon Jones, Georges St. Pierre, Conor McGregor or even his broadcast colleague Daniel Cormier. Major names in company history such as Brock Lesnar, Chuck Liddell and Ronda Rousey also failed to make the cut.