Joe Rogan has recently revealed who he believes is the scariest fighter in the UFC right now. Rogan, 57, has commentated on numerous fights since he began his commentary career back in 1997 and is familiar with more fighters than one could imagine. However, while filming a new episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan's guest, comedian Bert Kreischer, seemed unfamiliar with one of the sport's biggest stars - Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev boasts an impressive unbeaten record of 14-0-0 and defeated Australian middleweight Robert Whittaker in his last fight at UFC 308 back in October. The Russian was victorious via submission that night and even broke his opponent's teeth with the power of his submission hold.

When Kreischer did not appear to know much about Chimaev, Rogan took the opportunity to educate him, pulling up fight highlights as well as weighing in with his own knowledge of the 30-year-old fighter.

Joe Rogan on UFC's Scariest Fighter

“The scariest guy in the UFC, or one of the scariest, is from Chechnya,” Rogan said.

“Dude, this guy is a f******… Khamzat Chimaev, he is a f******* animal. Have you ever seen that guy fight? Pull up Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland. So, Khamzat Chimaev is the number one contender in the middleweight division. He’s a f****** monster, and he’s so aggressive, like relentlessly aggressive.