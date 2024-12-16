When Conor McGregor first became a superstar in the UFC and went on to do historical things such as becoming the first ever simultaneous two-weight UFC world champion and securing himself a huge $50m payday against Floyd Mayweather in the biggest crossover fight in combat sports history, the Irishman was not just a superstar, he was relatable and inspiring and that is why he ever became such a huge superstar.

Despite McGregor's rapid and historic rise, his career and likeability essentially came crashing down following his boxing match against Mayweather and he found himself in a position where financially he was set for life, but his actions in his personal life led to him losing many of his fans as well as the support of many Irish people who were so loyal to him during his rise in the UFC.

The Irishman's antics outside of the Octagon and his lack of dedication to his fighting career are the obvious reasons as to why he declined so much, however, UFC expert, Joe Rogan has provided his own theory behind McGregor's decline.

Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor's Decline: "He's Partying Too Hard"

Rogan has pinpointed McGregor's partying and antics in his personal life to his disastrous decline

To some, Conor McGregor's decline is simply down to age and lack of motivation due to the incredible amount of money he has earned, however, to Joe Rogan, the Irishman's decline is down to his partying and questionable antics outside the Octagon.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan highlighted heavy partying and drug use as to what has caused McGregor's disastrous decline.

“I don’t know if Conor’s ever going to fight again. I don’t know the real details of that case. I know his version of it, and her version of it, and what played out in the court. But the reality is that guy’s partying. And he’s partying real hard. He talked about it in the court case. He was talking about cocaine."

Whilst discussing McGregor's personal life and partying antics, Rogan also highlighted the fact that several other high-profile fighters in the past have also turned to substances and even brought up Jon Jones, who has also had very public controversies outside of the Octagon.

“You’ve got consistent trauma to your f****** dome over and over and over again. Then you get a little bit of **** and you’re feeling good again. I bet you get addicted to it. The guy obviously likes extreme things, which is why he’s such a great fighter. They’re wild people. It’s why Jon Jones liked ******* too.”

UFC president Dana White still believes that 'The Notorious' will be back in the UFC Octagon in 2025 but the goalposts for his return have once again been shifted. Following the cancellation of McGregor's UFC 303 main event bout against Michael Chandler earlier this year, White said the Irishman would be back in the Octagon in early 2025, however, his expectation has now changed to late 2025.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 16.12.24) 28 Fights 22 Wins 6 Losses By Knockout 19 2 By Submission 1 4 By Decision 2 0