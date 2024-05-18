Highlights Joe Rogan has suggested that MMA's current rules benefit strikers and wrestlers, proposing changes for BJJ fighters.

Referees often stand fighters up from the ground position, which is something the commentator wants to change.

Royce Gracie has also suggested one 15-minute round straight through.

Joe Rogan has been a staple in the UFC for almost as long as it's been around. His voice, thoughts, and opinions have always mattered to the fans and his influence in the world runs much larger than just MMA due to his hit podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience.' So when he talks, people listen ... even if he's saying something bizarre.

Rogan recently talked about the MMA rule set and how he feels it favors strikers and wrestlers, leaving Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners a harder path to victory. Currently, damage is of the highest importance when it comes to judging, and control time is the least important. Because of this, Rogan has proposed a rule change to give grapplers a more even ground in terms of scoring.

Joe Rogan Thinks MMA Rules are set up to Favor Strikers

He has proposed two rules to help level the playing field

“The rules are set up much more for strikers and for wrestlers,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast with guest Royce Gracie. “Say if you’re a jiu-jitsu guy, and you’re fighting in the first round and rounds are five minutes long, and you take the guy down 4:30 seconds into the fight, you only have 30 seconds to work. Even if you’re going to make it rounds, the fight is the fight. I don’t think you should stand people up ever."

Standing people back up from a ground position happens fairly often when the referee thinks no advancement of position has been made. Typically, when that happens, fans erupt in applause because, despite the fact that grappling can be exciting, it's not really what fans like to see. Rogan also proposed a change to how rounds are started.

“Once a guy takes you down, the fight is on the ground. If it’s boring for the audience, tough s***. If you’re on the bottom, get up, and if you can’t get up tough s***," he said. “If the round ends and the new round begins, I think they should start you right back in the same place. I feel like the fight should be a fight, so if it’s five rounds, that’s a 25-minute fight. Whatever position you’re in at the end of the first round, that should be where you begin in the second round."

Rogan's rule change would not be a popular change among the fans who crave violence during an MMA fight, but certain fighters could approve of the suggestion.

Royce Gracie Weighed in on his own Rule-Change Ideas

Gracie wants to go back to old-school MMA

Gracie competed in and won the first-ever UFC 1 event and made a few suggestions of his own. “I’m in favor of doing one round straight through,” Gracie said. Rogan responded by adding a no-time limit to the one-round suggestion. Gracie disagreed with that, pointing out: “No time limit is not good for TV. One 15-minute round, that’s it. One 15-minute round straight through."

It's highly unlikely any of these changes are made, rule changes in the sport are few and far between and often met with push back when they are done, but it's interesting to see where Rogan and Gracie's mindsets are in terms of the future and evolution of the sport.