Floyd Mayweather Jr is coming off another exhibition win against John Gotti III, but this time around, the biggest controversy was not a brawl that broke out between the two sides, it was Mayweather Jr replacing the first referee midway through the fight with a second one. It was an extreme display, but in his post-professional career, Mayweather is the judge, jury, and executioner.

This drew much hullabaloo from social media and caught the ear of UFC commentator and combat sports aficionado, Joe Rogan. The longtime commentator and popular podcaster talked about this wild mid-fight substitution on a recent podcast. Rogan’s take may be one to surprise you.

Joe Rogan Gives His Honest Opinion

Rogan has a history of breaking down the biggest topics in combat sports

Rogan has never been one to bite his tongue. The UFC broadcaster and host of the number one podcast in the world says exactly what he feels. And we have heard Rogan give a passionate take about hot MMA topics in the past:

After the first Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fighter, Rogan intensely broke down the most compelling part of the fight on his podcast which was the spectacular knockdown punch from Wilder in the 12th and final round of the contest. Rogan despises the old school method of having a human deliver the 10-count instead of some form of a digital clock.

Joe Rogan Talks About Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III Referee

Rogan was fired up when talking about Mayweather Jr vs Gotti III

In the second round of the Mayweather Jr and Gotti III rematch, Floyd was accused of punching the back of his opponent's head by referee Hector Afu (above video). After receiving the warning, ‘Money Mayweather’ used his power accordingly and swapped Afu for Alfredo Aruzquieta, and the match carried on in a merry way.

This flex of power caught many off-guard as it’s not something you see every day… or ever. As usual, Rogan gave a passionate opinion about the switching of refs and completely agreed with Mayweather’s frustration:

“The first referee was terrible, the referee called Floyd Mayweather for hitting behind the head, absolutely incorrect call. Floyd threw a right hand and it caught him on the side of the head and the referee claimed that it was behind the head, so Floyd fired the referee in the middle of the bout. He stops the bout and he’s like ‘get the f*** out of here!'”

Rogan doubled-down on the perceived rabbit punch that cause a disruption of the action:

“Floyd was 100 percent correct, the punch landed to the side of the head. It’s a right hook, it’s a perfect punch and the referee says ‘watch the back of the head’ “Floyd is like ‘what the f*** are you talking about?’ That wasn’t the back of the head, so he kicks the guy out and they finished the fight… It was an exhibition, it’s kind of a bulls*** money grab, honestly.

“If anybody is qualified to say get the f*** out of here it’s Floyd Mayweather. He’s the best boxer of all-time. That referee made a giant, stupid error and he’s like ‘get out of here’ and he’s right, no one thinks it’s a bad punch… It’s just a perfect right hook.”

It's unclear what Mayweather's next move will be, but he'll likely return to the exhibition circuit — and whether or not there'll be a back-up referee remains to be seen.