On Friday, the 15th of November, millions of people took to Netflix in order to watch the return of one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time as Mike Tyson took on Jake Paul, and a lot of them went into the bout with a similar hope, to watch the Baddest Man on the Planet knock out the most annoying man on the planet.

However, most of these people had their dreams crushed, with the Problem Child going the distance against Iron Mike, to take a victory by unanimous decision.

Others, who might have been expecting a more exciting contest, may have been left even more disappointed as the bout was marred by technological issues. With Netflix hosting the contest on their platform, constant buffering and ap disconnections dominated the fight as many grew tired of trying to manage the horrible streaming.

Jake Paul Dominated Mike Tyson in One-Sided Fight

The Problem Child won nearly every round against the 58-year-old

Outside the technological issues, however, Jake Paul dominated the fight, with the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealing he intentionally did not knock out the former world champion in an interview with BBC Sport.

“I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” Paul said when questioned about the fight. The Ohio-born boxer also claimed to carry Tyson throughout the contest.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 17/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

“I did, a little bit. He wasn’t really engaging back; I could tell his age was showing, and I have so much respect for him.”

While Iron Mike came out of the gates firing, leaving some fans to believe that maybe the dream could be on, the Problem Child responded with a left hook combination in the third round that had the veteran staggering. Paul proceeded to dominate the rest of the fight, winning the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eight rounds.

Quite bizarrely, the YouTube star decided to bow towards Tyson in the dying seconds of the final round, in what some considered to be a mocking gesture. However, it was proven once and for all that, the Baddest Man on the Planet’s time in the sun was finally over, as he couldn’t even muster up the strength to land a hit on a defenceless opponent.

Joe Rogan Devastated by Mike Tyson's Loss

One of the many people who went into the fight with a dream of Mike Tyson laying Jake Paul out on the canvas like he did to other boxers in his heyday, was American podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who had this to say before the fight began on X.

“I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works. And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe.”

Of course, his thoughts on the existence of magic proved to be correct, as instead of the dream career-ending, Rogan instead had to see one of the greatest boxers of all time struggle through a farce of a fight, following his original tweet with three very simple words which made his feelings on the fight very clear.