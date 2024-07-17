Highlights The prospective Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou mega-fight has a brand, new update.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan said something recently which suggests UFC boss Dana White may have softened his stance on a co-promotion with PFL MMA.

The influence Turki Alalshikh wields in modern combat sports may be ever-widening.

Joe Rogan is a man connected to UFC boss Dana White and the entire market-leading MMA promotion for more than 20 years. Over this time, the stand-up comedian and world’s No.1-podcaster has been privy to the inner-workings of the well-oiled machine. Whenever Rogan drops these breadcrumbs, it’s sometimes possible to follow the trail — and, in this case, it could perhaps lead to one of the biggest MMA fights in history.

Recently, Rogan teased a potential mega-fight between current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and former UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou. This seemed like an improbable fight to make after Ngannou left the UFC last year, but with Saudi Arabian influence in Western sports ramping up, White may well have warmed up to the idea.

It's possible that Rogan is hearing something, because on his podcast with former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, he clearly states that White and Turki Alalshikh, the man behind boxing’s resurgence, could come together to make what would be one of the biggest sporting spectacles in history.

'Dana is not opposed' to it, according to the podcaster

UFC boss Dana White initially seemed disinterested and dismissive of such a super-fight as, he told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters at the time, he tried to make it when Ngannou was with the UFC. The way Rogan talks, though, it's like his stance has softened.

Rogan said:

“Dana is not opposed to the possibility of a joint promotion with Jon Jones versus Francis [Ngannou].”

Rogan dropping this nugget in such a manner is a notable difference in tone than what we’ve heard from the UFC’s front-man. As recently as last November, White was asked by a reporter about the possibility of a cross-promotion fight between the PFL and the UFC. White instantly shut it down:

Dana White Open to Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou

The UFC CEO is warming up to the possibility of a cross-promotion fight

Since last fall, a few business dealings have taken place that have shifted the UFC CEO’s approach to this fight. Of course, White was not happy with Ngannou’s exit from the UFC following his UFC 270 win over Ciryl Gane. The Cameronian champion wanted to stay with the UFC, but demanded more money and the flexibility in his contract to box — as we’ve seen under Alalshikh, as Ngannou has now fought both Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua.

The PFL is a distant competitor to the UFC, but with SRJ Sports Investment, a Saudi Arabian public investment fund, buying a stake in the MMA league, they have become more respected in the space, as people will point to the jolt that has been sent through boxing since Saudi Arabia has been involved. Ironically, White did a 180-degree turn on his stance on a potential Jones-Ngannou at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference when asked about this fight on the same week that it was announced that Riyahd Season and the UFC would be working together for UFC Noche in September:

Should the UFC, PFL, and Alalshikh come together to make this dream fight a reality, we could be talking about one of, if not the biggest fights in combat sports history. A few possible locations for the fight could be in Saudi Arabia or Madison Square Garden, but if the team working this fight really wants to send a message to the sports world, then having it be the atop the UFC's inaugural UFC Africa card - a continent on which White has continuously talked about breaking ground in - as a newer version of the legendary Rumble in the Jungle event (1974), which could exceed the 2.4M pay-per-view buys that UFC 229 (Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov) with proper marketing.