Highlights Popular UFC commentator Joe Rogan has suggested one major change that could revolutionise the UFC.

The 56-year-old, who has been with the UFC since 1997, was speaking to Max Holloway on his recent podcast episode about the idea.

The former featherweight champion appeared to agree with the American's suggestion.

Popular UFC commentator Joe Rogan has brought up one major rule change that could revolutionise the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The 56-year-old, who is a Tae Kwon Do and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, has been with the UFC since first appearing as the backstage interviewer at UFC 12: Judgement Day in 1997.

It's fair to say that the American has seen Dana White's promotion grow from a 'dangerous sport' to the most valuable combat sports organisation in the world.

Rogan was last cageside for UFC 300, headlined by Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill - with 'Poatan' going on to secure a devastating knockout win. The historic event would be remembered for Max Holloway's last-gasp epic KO against Justin Gaethje to win the 'BMF' title.

While MMA continues to grow, Rogan is still unhappy with a few of the current rules in the sport and believes they have 'taken the sport away from its roots.'

Related UFC Schedule 2024 All major UFC fights, dates, results and how to stream.

Joe Rogan Suggests One Major New Rule Change in MMA

He believes it'd revolutionise the UFC

In a recent interview with Holloway, the commentator suggested a few things he'd change if he had full control over MMA. There were a few that were as simple as legalising knees and kicks to the head of grounded fighters and getting rid of the ban on downward elbow strikes.

While some of these ideas appeared to be obvious, the 56-year-old made other suggestions that could change the sport. Rogan wants MMA's biggest promotion to get rid of the Octagon and have fighters compete in a big open space and also suggests fighters should start the following round in the position they finished the last one.

“I think if a guy takes you down at the end of the round, you start in that same position for round two. If a guy takes you down and he’s got you mounted at the end of the round one, I feel like you start mounted in the second round. It is a fight, not five individual fights. “If you have a five-round fight and every round starts standing up, that’s a massive advantage for a guy like [Alex] Pereira.”

Max Holloway Fully On Board With The Idea

He believes it'd add a new dynamic to wrestling exchanges

While 'Blessed' is traditionally a strike at heart, the former featherweight champion appears to be fully on board with Rogan's shouts.

“That would be pretty gangster because guys would care. Some guys take it off like, ‘Whatever! If you take me down, I’m going to be stood up anyway,'' he said.

“They’d have to change the whole judging to the whole fight. I feel like it should be that way. Why are we fighting rounds? It’s kind of cheating. It favours my a** that we stand up on the feet every time. That would be pretty cool, though, because you would see guys fight much harder to get up now. I think it would change the game. I think that is pretty cool.”