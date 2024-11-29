Music star, Drake, is one of the most notable high-stake sports gamblers on the planet. The rapper regularly shares his bets on social media, and you can pretty much guarantee that for every high-profile boxing match or UFC event, Drake will be betting hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, backing his predicted winners. Despite having won his fair share of high-stake bets, there is a very high chance that he has lost a considerable amount more than he has won as he has had some questionable selections.

Drake's lack of luck when betting has seen the term 'The Drake Curse' follow him around, however, UFC commentator Joe Rogan wants to change that, and he has expressed his desire to speak to him about his fight picks.

Joe Rogan Wants to Advise Drake on His Fight Picks

Drake is well known to be a high-stakes sports gambler

UFC commentator and MMA expert Joe Rogan has offered to help music star Drake with his extremely questionable UFC fight picks. In a brand-new episode of his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' Rogan expressed his desire to sit down with Drake and talk to him about his fight picks, which have seen him lose millions of dollars over the years.

Rogan said the following on a new episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience:'

“I want to get a hold of Drake and talk to him about his fight picks. That mother-f***** loses more money on fights. I wanna call him up.”

Drake is doing very well financially as he is one of the biggest and most successful music artists on the planet, however, for his own sake, he could do with taking up Rogan on his offer if he wants to turn around his luck when it comes to his bets on UFC and boxing.

Drake's Biggest and Most High-Profile Combat Sports Betting Losses

The rapper has taken some gutting losses over the years

Drake has suffered some huge losses during his time betting on combat sports and very recently suffered another big loss when he bet on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match. The Canadian put $315,000 on the 58-year-old to roll back the years and that certainly did not end well for him as Tyson hardly landed a glove on Paul. Some other high-profile losses of Drake's include losing $400,000 backing Jake Paul to defeat Tommy Fury and losing $615,000 when he backed Francis Ngannou to defeat Anthony Joshua.

Two of Drake's most gutting losses came from betting on the UFC. The rapper lost $200,000 betting on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 278, only for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to dominate the fight but get knocked out with a minute to go in the fight. Drake also bet on Israel Adesanya to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 281 and lost in similar circumstances as Adesanya was winning the fight but 'Poatan' got a late finish. This was one of his biggest losses betting on combat sports, losing $2m.