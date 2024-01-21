Highlights Dricus du Plessis won the middleweight title at UFC 297 with a split decision victory over Sean Strickland, but Joe Rogan didn't look overly convinced in his reaction to the result.

UFC president Dana White also didn't totally agree with the judges' scorecards, as he said in his post-fight presser that he thought Strickland had done enough to retain his title.

The fight was closely contested, with Strickland landing more strikes, but Du Plessis dominated in takedowns. The judges may have been influenced by Strickland's condition at the end of the fight.

Dricus du Plessis became the new middleweight champion thanks to a split decision victory at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada, after a close fight with Sean Strickland. Popular podcaster and commentator Joe Rogan, however, was less than enthused with the result, labelling the decision "interesting" during one of his live streams.

Rogan, who is obviously hired by the UFC, evidently didn't want to say too much about the judges' scorecards and the fight result, but actions sometimes speak louder than words, and it's clear from the video that he didn't overly agree with the decision. Once it was first announced, and Du Plessis' arm was raised, Rogan let out a huge 'wow', which seemed to go on for ages. This was then followed by another 'wow' and then an 'interesting', before he said he'd love to know what the fans made of the decision.

Video: Joe Rogan's reaction to Du Plessis' victory

UFC president Dana White has also seemingly agreed with Rogan, however, as during his post-fight press conference, he said: "I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table [as me] had it going the other way. But I'm also a guy who believes you have to take it from the champion."

Du Plessis obviously disagreed with any thoughts that the fight should have gone the other way, though, calling the idea "bulls***" during his own post-fight media duties.

It was a truly great championship fight, however, that left both fighters bloodied and battered by the end of it. Strickland landed more significant strikes (173 to du Plessis' 137). But du Plessis was far greater at takedowns, completing six of his 11 attempts. Strickland, however, didn't even manage to attempt one, let alone complete any.

It is easy to see why reactions to the result might be mixed, as both fighters excelled at one aspect of fighting compared to the other. Strickland, however, did appear to be in a much worse condition by the end of the fight and that perhaps swayed the judges.

In the lead up to the fight, Strickland made incredibly homophobic and transphobic comments in a vile rant after MMA reporter Alexander Lee asked him about his previously deeply homophobic comments. He also called the reporter an "enemy of Canada."

Post-fight, Du Plessis was emotional as he became the first South African in the history of the UFC to win a championship bout, saying: "When they said, 'and new,' it felt like 15 years of work, dreaming and sacrificing came together in one single sentence. It was incredible, it feels surreal. Amazing."

He then draped himself in the flag of South Africa before saying: "This is history."

He also called out Israel Adesanya after the fight, and with the milestone UFC 300 event coming up, that would certainly be a bout worthy of appearing on the card.