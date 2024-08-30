Chelsea co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields is 'driving' a late move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, as clubs remain in talks over a loan deal, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are reportedly holding firm on their £40million valuation of Sancho, who could still depart Old Trafford in a late deadline move on Friday.

According to Jacobs, Sancho’s exit is likely to be a loan, either with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season.

A swap deal involving Raheem Sterling seems to be out of contention, despite the clubs discussing such an opportunity previously.

Chelsea ‘Trying’ for Sancho Loan

Man United holding firm on valuation

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, revealed that Man United are looking to recoup £40million for Sancho, while Chelsea are trying for a lower fee:

“With Sancho, it will either be a loan with an option or a loan with an obligation. Manchester United, in the negotiations, have still stuck to this ballpark figure of £40million. “That's what they want the obligation or the option to be. Chelsea are trying for lower, arguing that there is urgency and necessity for Manchester United to resolve the situation. “The move is being driven by Joe Shields, who is widely accepted as one of the key people in discovering the talent of Sancho.”

Sancho, who was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund last season, returned to Man United training this summer after reconciling with manager Erik ten Hag.

Since joining United in 2021, the England international has made 83 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

Antony Set to Stay at Man United

Manchester United winger Antony is set to stay at the club despite being linked with a move to Real Betis, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

On Friday afternoon, reports emerged linking the Brazilian ace with a late switch to La Liga, claiming Antony and his United teammate Christian Eriksen are both targets for Real Betis.

However, Romano was quick to squash any rumours of the rapid winger’s departure with an announcement on X.

