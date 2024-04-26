Highlights Joel Embiid committed a flagrant foul on Mitchell Robinson during a tense game.

Embiid received a Flagrant 1 for the foul but avoided an ejection, going on to score 50 points.

Both teams expressed displeasure with the officiating in the series, but will seek to turn things around in Game 4.

It was the foul heard ‘round the basketball world on Thursday night. Game 3 of the NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers was a game of ample tension, which saw multiple altercations ensue on the court. But what defined the night was the flagrant foul committed by Joel Embiid.

He actually had two: the first came when he kneed Isaiah Hartenstein in the groin, and was called a Flagrant 1. The second foul was more gruesome, in which a downed Embiid grabbed the ankles of Mitchell Robinson while he was in mid-air, pulling him down and causing Robinson to leave the game with a sprained ankle.

“It's unfortunate. I mean, I didn't mean to hurt anybody. I just, you know, in those situations, I got to protect myself because I've been in way too many situations where I'm always at the recipient of the bad end of it. So, yeah, it was unfortunate. But [it was a] physical game.”

The call was reviewed, and officials determined that it was also a Flagrant 1, which allowed Embiid to stay in the game. He would subsequently put up 50 points, leading the Sixers to a crucial Game 3 victory over the Knicks. Embiid was the subject of scrutiny due to his actions, but after the game, claimed that he did not intend on hurting anybody.

Flashbacks to a Prior Injury

Incident apparently brought back flashbacks of Embiid's knee injury

Embiid admitted however, that he and the Sixers amped up their physical intensity after Game 2, leading to suspicions. He also stated that when he committed the foul, he had flashbacks of his knee injury in that moment.

“Obviously, Mitch Robinson meant jumping and trying to land, trying to make sure he doesn't land on me because obviously we know the history that it has. I made a landing on my knee, so I kind of had some flashbacks when he came down to it. It's unfortunate.”

In late January, Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors landed hard on Embiid’s knee, causing an injury which sidelined him for two months while he received surgery.

Displeased With Refs

76ers voiced their displeasure regarding the officiating in this series

Embiid and the Sixers voiced their displeasure towards the officials in Game 2, when coach Nick Nurse claimed the referees ignored his request for a timeout, which allowed the Knicks to win the game in what has become an all-time playoff moment. Nurse himself stated that he “didn’t see” the foul on Embiid.

Embiid himself said that he got bumped on the play, and what he did was initially called an offensive foul. However, they reviewed it on the monitor and upgraded it, spawning displeasure from Embiid.

“I just replay when I get bumped, then I use a swing move to not get hit. And then I get an offensive foul. And then that gets checked without, I've never seen it, where you call an offensive foul after checking it on the monitor. If you didn't call it on the actual play, that was the first for me.”

Regardless, the 76ers won the game and seek to get back into the series by winning Game 4. That would tie the series up at 2-2, and at that point, it is anybody’s for the taking.