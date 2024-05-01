Highlights Joel Embiid's monster triple-double & impressive efficiency in OT helped secure the 76ers' Game 5 win.

Despite his performance, Embiid credits teammate Tyrese Maxey for the victory.

Maxey stepped up with 46 points and 9 assists in a do-or-die game, showing promising potential.

In the Philadelphia 76ers' big game 5 win over the New York Knicks, team centerpiece Joel Embiid put up a monster performance. Though Embiid played excellently in the 76ers win, he gives all the credit to his young running mate, Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid Stepped Up in Overtime vs. Knicks

When the stakes were high, Embiid played quality basketball

Embiid had a quality night overall, and had a major impact on Philadelphia’s win. For the entire outing, he put up a 19-point, 16-rebound and 10-assist triple-double. He also had four blocks and a steal with a 36.8 field goal percentage.

He also committed nine turnovers. While this would typically be considered an extremely sloppy game, Embiid was able to turn that narrative around with an impressive performance, especially in overtime.

In the first and final overtime period of Tuesday night’s Game 5, Embiid put up four points, two boards, an assist and a steal with zero turnovers and shooting 100 percent from the field. While this doesn’t appear to be anything special, it came at an incredibly efficient clip in a game where every single point mattered.

His only jump shot in overtime went in from 15 feet, and put the 76ers up 105-102 with 1:40 left. His following free throw raised their lead to three.

His rebounds were also both factors in the 6ers securing the win. His first came on the offensive end and resulted in an OG Anunoby shooting foul, and a made free throw from Embiid. The following rebound from Embiid came on the defensive end with eight seconds left while Philadelphia was up by four, allowing them to keep the Knicks scoreless for the rest of the game.

Embiid Game 5 Stats by Quarter Quarter PTS REB AST 1 3 6 3 2 5 3 0 3 5 3 4 4 2 2 2 OT 4 2 1

Embiid Praises His Teammate for Win

Despite Embiid’s incredible outing, he credits Maxey for the win.

While Embiid did have an excellent night, he was still outshined by his teammate Tyrese Maxey, which he happily acknowledged in his postgame interview.

"It went in our favor, thanks to Tyrese Maxey. He was unbelievable. Hitting big shots after big shots. He's always been like that. But tonight, based on the circumstances... He just had to do it. And he did it. That's why he's such an amazing basketball player."

He did indeed have to do it, as with a loss Philadelphia’s season would be over. Maxey, in response to a do-or-die game, put up 46 points, nine assists and five rebounds while shooting 56.7 percent from the field.

Maxey, coming into his own this season in the absence of star teammate Embiid, has been having an excellent series against the Knicks despite the 76ers being down in the series.

Maxey Statistics in Round 1 Player PPG RPG APG FG% Maxey 32.4 5.2 7.2 50.0

If Maxey’s performances up to this point are any indication of how he’ll play the rest of the series, the Knicks could be in trouble of being one of the rare teams to drop a 3–1 series.