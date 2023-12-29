Highlights Joel Embiid's scoring dominance and improved shooting make him a strong contender for a second consecutive MVP trophy in 2024.

Embiid's expanded offensive game, including his mid-range shooting and ability to score in the paint, has made him nearly unstoppable for opposing defenses.

Embiid's improved passing ability and willingness to make the extra pass have elevated the Philadelphia 76ers as a team.

Joel Embiid has a strong chance of winning his second consecutive MVP trophy in 2024. After putting up a career-high 33.1 points per game last season, the 29-year-old is, once again, leading the NBA in scoring with a whopping 35.0 points per game.

Embiid isn't just a glorified stat machine, however. The Philadelphia 76ers are 21-9 and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, and hope to finally end the recent curse of not being able to get past the second round of the playoffs.

The Sixers superstar is the current betting favorite to win the award, cashing in at +250, according to Fox Sports. Should the Cameroonian center maintain his absurd scoring and continue to elevate his team, he should be a lock to win the MVP for a second straight season.

Embiid is scoring like Wilt Chamberlain

Highest scoring average (35.0 ppg) for a center since Chamberlain in 1963-64

Embiid's dominance on offense isn't just because he can dominate the paint. He's expanded his game to be effective from nearly anywhere on the court, and defenses are struggling to contain him.

If his matchup plays too tight, he'll go around them. If they play too soft on the perimeter, he won't hesitate to fire his straightaway triple or go-to mid-range jumpers from 15–19 feet. Embiid is feasting in the lane and below the three-point line, with a true shooting percentage of 65.1 percent.

Joel Embiid – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Restricted Area 178 68.5 In the Paint (Non-RA) 140 50.0 Mid-Range 146 50.7 Above the Break 3 76 35.5

His mastery of both areas has taken his game to a higher standing over the last few campaigns. This season, 16.9 percent of his points come in the midrange area, 43.9 percent of his scoring comes in the paint.

Embiid has become more than a one-trick pony and can make any defense pay for their mistakes if they get too lax with him in different areas on the court.

To top it all off, his improvement from the foul line has made a huge difference in 2023-24. Embiid is shooting over 89 percent from the charity stripe, nearly four points higher than the 85 percent he shot during last year's MVP run.

If he continues to hit free throws at such a clip, there's no effective way to guard him over extended stretches at a time.

Embiid has improved his passing ability

Averaging a career-high 6.0 assists per game

Without Harden on the team, Philly primarily plays through Embiid. In turn, opposing teams must choose between defending the reigning MVP one-on-one or sending another player to double.

They usually opt for the latter, since Embiid is nearly impossible to check with a solo defender. As a result, Embiid has made a much better effort to make quicker decisions and move the ball to the open man, creating a dime for himself or a "chain reaction" for a wide-open three.

Joel Embiid – 2023-24 Passing Stats Category Stats Assist % 31.5 Assist-to-Turnover Ratio 1.56 Passes Made Per Game 34.2 Assist Points Created 16.0

Embiid has steadily evolved as a willing passer over the years. Last year, he averaged 4.2 assists per game, the best mark of his eight-year career. This season, Embiid's up to 6.0 dimes per game, putting him in an elite class.

The Cameroonian center is third in the league in assists among centers, with only Domantas Sabonis (7.4) and Nikola Jokić (9.2) ahead of him.

Embiid's propensity to make the extra pass has worked wonders for a Sixers team that ranks fourth in scoring.

Philadelphia's improvement as a team

21-9 through 30 games in 2023-24, up from 18-12 in 2022-23

The Sixers are on pace to win more than the 54 they won a year ago. After the James Harden trade, it was unknown if Philadelphia would remain as an upper-echelon team in the conference.

Embiid's dominant numbers, combined with the huge improvement of Tyrese Maxey, have dismissed any notion that the Sixers cannot come out of the East.

Joel Embiid – 2023-24 Advanced Stats Category Stats Usage Rate 37.7% Offensive Rating 122.9 Net Rating 14.5

Embiid performing a notch above his MVP-winning level from last year is important as Philly attempts to make a Finals run. Last season, the Sixers pushed the Boston Celtics to seven games in the Semifinals, but ultimately fell just short.

Given the way Embiid is playing now, it's easy to believe Philadelphia can compete with the likes of Boston, Milwaukee, and Miami again. The main difference between last year and this year is Embiid's improved ability to get his teammates involved.

The subtle differences between this year's Sixers squad and the 2022-23 team gives rightful optimism for a deep run. Granted, they are still on the hunt for one last piece to take them over the top, but as it stands, they're a scary team.

If Embiid continues at such a high level of play, a second MVP trophy is all but a lock.