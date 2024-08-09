Highlights Team USA men's basketball continues to thrive at the Paris 2024 Olympics, advancing to the gold medal game.

Joel Embiid was a critical asset to Team USA's success but struggled with a secondary role on the team.

Embiid hints at possibly representing Cameroon in 2028 after a strained relationship with French fans.

Team USA Men's Basketball is enjoying a lot of success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . Despite a nail-biter against Serbia in the semifinals, the Americans advanced to the gold medal game, where they will be heavy favorites against Victor Wembanyama and France.

Assuming the Americans win gold, they will be world champions despite the shockingly difficult path to getting there, and that's an achievement that will be celebrated no matter what.

With their core of Kevin Durant , LeBron James , and Stephen Curry all on the wrong side of 35 years old, the Americans will have to trot out a very different roster in 2028, when the Games will be played in Los Angeles. Anthony Edwards , Bam Adebayo , Jayson Tatum , and Jaylen Brown are all expected to play in 2028, but a lot of once-familiar faces will likely be retired by then.

Of course, their international competition is getting better and better. The French have taken over recent NBA drafts with their young talent, Solvenia is only getting better as Luka Dončić becomes the best player in the world, the Serbians will remain a force, and Germany and Australia aren't going anywhere, either. The rest of the world is catching up.

On top of that, two African countries might be powerhouses by the time the L.A. games roll around. South Sudan has shown a lot of promise, and Cameroon might be adding one of the NBA's best players.

Joel Embiid Might Play for Cameroon

After a run with Team USA, Embiid might suit up for his birth country

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the close win over Serbia, Joel Embiid was a very important piece to Team USA's success, scoring a very efficient 19 points. The 2022-23 NBA MVP was one of the best players on the court, and he was surrounded by all-time NBA talent. However, his Olympic Basketball journey has been far from perfect.

In the group stage, he did not play against South Sudan, and his impact on winning has been questioned. While there's no denying that he is an elite basketball talent, his ability to play second fiddle on Team USA has been under scrunity. It's an adjustment that many elite American talents struggle to make.

Joel Embiid - Olympic Stats Category Against Serbia in Semifinal Overall Average PPG 17 13 RPG 4 4 APG 2 1.3 MPG 27 13 FG% 72.7% 58.3%

On the Philadelphia 76ers , even with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey on the court, it's very apparent that Embiid is "the guy," a role he has earned. On Team USA, there are players who's games translate to FIBA much better, and Embiid has been slotted into a secondary role for the first time in his professional career.

In response to the general lack of playing time, and his addiction to being seen as a villain, Embiid has hinted at returning to the Games in 2028, but under a different flag.

"The group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city and the next one is LA. It might not be with Team USA, it might be with Cameroon." -Joel Embiid

Cameroon's current roster does not have a single NBA player, but with talents like Embiid, Pascal Siakam , Yves Missi , and Ulrich Chomche all born there, they could be a darkhorse pick to medal in 2028.

Embiid Would Not Play for France

He has alienated the French fanbase in the Paris Games

Embiid, who is fluent in French and a naturalized French citizen, opted not to play for Cameroon or France and joined Team USA. It's worth noting that Embiid has lived in the United States since he was 16 and is a citizen, but he has drawn ire from French fans.

Of course, he has embraced the villain role in Paris, and has jeered at the homecrowd as they shower him with boos. After the United States beat Serbia, Embiid was the last player to walk off the court, and as fans in Paris gave him an earful, he danced at halfcourt and made some gestures many interpreted as crass.

After the game, Embiid doubled down. The US will play France in the gold medal game, and fans from all over the country will come to cheer on Wembanyama and Company and also leer at Embiid. He claims he isn't letting it get into his head and insists that he will continue to clap back.

“[French fans are] going to boo me, I’m going to go back at them and tell them to suck it.” -Embiid

With that sort of relationship on full display, Embiid, who was one courted by president Emmanuel Macron to play for France, it's becoming clear that he wouldn't be welcome to play for them in 2028, even if he wanted to.

The French's loss is certainly the Cameroonian's gain.