Highlights The Knicks are up 3-1 in their series against the 76ers, thanks in large part to a monster game by Jalen Brunson.

Joel Embiid expressed his frustration with such a large presence of Knicks fans at Wells Fargo Center.

The Knicks will head back to New York to try and close the series out in front of their home crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks are up three games to win in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. That can be attributed to Jalen Brunson’s monster Game 4, in which he made history.

But Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was disappointed with the invasion of his home arena by Knicks fans during Game 4. He stated that the takeover of Wells Fargo Center “pisses [him] off.”

“[It's] Disappointing. I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans and they're down the road and I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up and I don't think that should happen. It's not okay.” –Joel Embiid

Knicks fans invaded the arena in droves, making their voices heard throughout. They repeatedly booed 76ers players at the line and exclaimed “Deuce” when Miles McBride made a shot. When Brunson stepped up to the line, deafening “MVP!” chants radiated through the arena, louder than the same chants Sixers fans were emitting when Embiid was at the line.

Subpar Fourth Quarter From 76ers

The fourth quarter was the difference in the game, as the Sixers were stifled

The Sixers only scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, even with both of the Knicks’ tallest defenders out. Mitchell Robinson missed the game due to a sprained ankle, which was sustained during the infamous Embiid foul in Game 3, while Hartenstein sat out for most of the fourth quarter after committing his fifth foul.

Embiid was held to zero points in that fourth quarter and only 27 total, a massive difference from his 50-point game a few nights ago. With the Knicks up 3-1 in the series, the idea of them finishing off the 76ers in front of a raucous MSG crowd was familiar to what occurred at the Wells Fargo Center as their fans took over the building.

While the Sixers managed to hold Brunson’s offense in the first two games, their gameplan failed to work in Games 3 and 4. He scored 39 and 47 points in those two games, respectively, and made history on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first player in league history to score 85 or more points, and have 20 or more assists, over a two-game span in the playoffs.

Game 5 Between Sixers and Knicks at The Garden

Jalen Brunson addressed the idea of potentially finishing the series at home

Now, the Knicks will have the opportunity to close out the series at home in New York, where the fans will be anything but calm. Following Game 4, Brunson addressed the idea of finishing off the Sixers at Madison Square Garden.

“I expect two hard teams going at it and just finding a way. And I wouldn't want it any other way.” —Jalen Brunson

While he did not mention any specifics, he admitted that both his Knicks and the 76ers are two hard-nosed, evenly-matched teams. They both are constructed in similar ways, with Joel Embiid being the superstar for Philadelphia, while Brunson is the superstar for New York.

With home-court

advantage in the series, the Knicks will look to close Philadelphia out in Game 5. Meanwhile, the 76ers will seek to get back into the series by taking Game 5, making it a 3-2 series.