Highlights Joel Embiid made a not-so-subtle hint about the Philadelphia 76ers' plan to target Paul George in free agency this summer.

The 76ers are reportedly interested in signing George, who could be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Philadelphia is looking to bounce back from another disappointing playoff exit.

There has been a lot of chatter lately about the Philadelphia 76ers' interest in signing forward Paul George and prying him away from the Los Angeles Clippers. On Friday, the rumors only grew louder when George and 76ers superstar Joel Embiid appeared on ESPN's NBA Countdown pre-game show ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks.

During the segment, Embiid discussed Philadelphia's plans this summer as it looks to bounce back from another disappointing early playoff exit this season. While doing so, he made a not-so-subtle hint at who he hopes the 76ers could add in free agency, with George sitting quietly beside him.

"Hopefully, this offseason, we find a way to get better and add some pieces." - Joel Embiid

Is this considered tampering?

Regardless, Embiid's words only added fuel to what should be a feisty offseason for the NBA. Could this plant the seeds of a PG13 move from the City of Angels to the City of Brotherly Love?

76ers' Interest in Paul George

Philadelphia has the cap space to sign a max free agent this summer

Philadelphia's interest in Paul George is no secret. The Sixers are reportedly eyeing another star to pair with the star duo of Embiid and the reigning Most Improved Player, Tyrese Maxey, who is expected to ink a max deal with Philadelphia this offseason. PG13 is rumored to be one of the top players on their wish list.

Philadelphia 76ers — Potential Big Three Player PPG RPG APG FG% Joel Embiid 34.7 11.0 5.6 52.9% Tyrese Maxey 25.9 3.7 6.2 45.0% Paul George 22.6 5.2 3.5 47.1%

The 34-year-old could become an unrestricted free agent this summer should he opt out of his $48.8 million player option with the Clippers. He and the Clippers have reportedly been unable to come to terms on a contract extension.

The 76ers, meanwhile, have the max cap space to sign a star of George's caliber when free agency opens at the end of the month. Philadelphia can offer George a contract of $212 million over the next four years, which is just $9 million of what the Clippers can offer. However, Los Angeles is reportedly unwilling to offer George a max deal.

76ers Looking To Bounce Back After Disappointing Playoff Run

Philadelphia intends to add another star

While talking about the Celtics' special run so far, Embiid admitted he feels bad about having to watch the NBA Finals rather than play in it. Of course, the 2022-23 NBA MVP has yet to get past the second round in his career.

While on the pre-game show, ESPN host Malika Andrews asked Embiid if he thinks the Celtics, who are one win away from winning the 2024 NBA title, are building a budding dynasty. As a competitor in the same conference, the Cameroonian disagreed.

Was he also hinting that "there's a pretty good chance" the Sixers can compete at the top of the East because he is confident that George will be in the fray?

We'll find out the answer soon enough.