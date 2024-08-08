Highlights Team USA remains undefeated as they head into the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

While Team USA Olympics Men's Basketball Team still remain undefeated as they enter the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , it hasn’t been plain sailing for every member of the team.

Making his international debut on one of the biggest stages of them all, Joel Embiid has endured a rocky start, and even in Team USA’s pre- Olympics exhibition games, basketball insider Mark Medina has been left feeling less than impressed by his overall performances.

Getting Down to Business

Team USA went 3-0 in their Group C pool games, defeated Brazil 122-87 in quarter-final

When all is said and done, people may look back on the 2024 Olympiad of Olympic Basketball as one of the closest competitions in history, with 61 NBA players having represented their respective countries on the biggest stage of international basketball.

As such, winning the gold medal is no easy feat, despite what history has shown with Team USA having won the last four Olympic outings, and are chasing their fifth in a row.

Having virtually cruised through the group stages, winning all three of their Group C encounters which featured Serbia, Puerto Rico and an up-and-coming South Sudan, they ultimately finished with a point differential of plus-64 – the biggest margin of the 12 teams in the tournament, which saw them become the top seed.

But what will bring them more confidence is that they haven’t had to always rely on the same stars, such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry , every game, with perhaps Team USA’s best ever player, Kevin Durant ’s return to the hardwood the standout performance from their first contest.

Team USA - Olympics Results Stage of Competition Opponent Result Score Group Serbia W 110-84 Group South Sudan W 103-86 Group Puerto Rico W 104-83 Quarter-Final Brazil W 122-87

Bam Adebayo followed in Durant’s footsteps with an 18 point, seven rebound performance in the second outing, and Anthony Edwards ’ 26 points in their final group outing, and with the Minnesota Timberwolves star finishing the group phase as Team USA’s leading scorer, he is very much backing up his belief that he is the number one option on the team.

What is interesting to note is that all three of those aforementioned performances came from off the bench.

Now, the quest for the gold medal is closer than ever for the USA, after dispatching Brazil in dominant fashion, eclipsing the 100 point mark for the fourth time, still the only team to have reached triple digit scoring in this Olympic run.

They will take on Serbia again, and will go in with confidence after winning 110-84 last time they met.

Despite being utterly dominant through their first four games, that does not give them any reason to take their foot off the gas because, as other medal favorites Canada and Germany have shown after they each lost to hosts, France, (gold) medals are not guaranteed.

Embiid ‘Still Better in Starting Line-Up’

One player who has not shone so brightly under the spotlight as some of his teammates have though, is Joel Embiid, and Medina argues that the Philadelphia 76ers center has not performed at the level we have seen him play for in the NBA in his early showings for Team USA so far, which stems back to his performances in Team USA’s pre-Olympics showcase.

Despite this, the journalist thinks the better play for head coach Steve Kerr and Team USA going deeper into the Olympics is to keep the 7-footer in the starting five.

“I do have concerns about Joel Embiid’s play. With the exception of his defense against Nikola Jokić in the exhibition game, I don't think that he's had much of a positive impact other than that he's been there. But I think there are some delicacies on whether that means it's better for him to be in the starting lineup. All things considered, he's still better to be in the starting lineup for a few things. There are some political undertones here where they recruited Joel Embiid to play with the USA when he had other options in France and Cameroon. I think that that would upset the apple cart. But given its Team USA, there's so much star power.”

Team USA Can ‘Absorb’ Embiid’s Poor Performances

There is a further argument to be made that benching Embiid could disrupt the dynamic of the second-unit that has found success with the combination duo of Davis and Adebayo, with Medina believing that Embiid wouldn’t be as effective in that particular role as they both are.

“It's not just about placating Joel Embiid, and from a practical standpoint, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo can provide more of a one-two punch off the bench. So, from a five man unit perspective, Team USA can absorb Joel Embiid not playing his best, because they have other great players, alongside him, and I think that if Embiid would come off the bench, he wouldn’t play at as fast of a pace, and he wouldn't be able to command the second unit as effectively as Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo would. But I will say this, Steve Kerr said that lineups are fluid, and all things are subject to change.”

Beginning To Find His Rhythm

Averaged 14.5 PTS over last two contests

The Olympics has been a rollercoaster ride for Embiid so far, having struggled to get to work on the offensive side of the ball, and his first group game performance against Serbia saw him dominated by 2024 NBA MVP Nikola Jokić quite considerably.

In that contest, Embiid scored only four points in 11 minutes, going 2-for-5 from the field, and missing all three of his free-throw attempts. He would also register only two rebounds and one block, and his two turnovers saw him finish with a team-low minus-8.0 efficiency.

Fortunately, big performances from his teammates LeBron James s and Kevin Durant ensured that the USA still won by 26 points.

Joel Embiid - 2024 Paris Olympics Category Statistic MIN 15.5 PPG 11.0 REB 4.0 BLK 1.3 FG% 52.9%

Embiid was benched for the USA's second contest against South Sudan, though there was some debate about whether that was due to his poor outing against Serbia, or whether it was simply match-up related.

Anthony Davis got the start instead, but it was Bam Adebayo who was the standout performer, with a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

However, over the last two games, he has begun to find some form, tallying 15 points on 42.9 percent shooting against Puerto Rico and then 14 points on 83.3 percent shooting and 3-for-3 from three-point range against Brazil in Team USA's quarter-final.

In the latter game, he also grabbed seven rebounds, which is by far his best outing in a Team USA uniform in this Olympics, and he will be hoping to continue on this upward trajectory in their final two contests, with them now just a win away from punching their ticket to the gold medal match.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.